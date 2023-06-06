Prime Videos’ The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Has Big Little Lies Vibes

Prime Video’s been on a winning streak in the Aussie TV space recently, with the release of local hits like Class of ’07 and Deadloch. The next homegrown series coming down the pipeline is The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, an adaptation of the best-selling book.

What is The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart about?

As mentioned, the series is based on the novel The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, by Holly Ringland.

For those who haven’t read the book, the plot details from Prime Video are as follows:

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

The series kind of gives Big Little Lies or Little Fires Everywhere vibes (and that’s not just because it comes from the same producers). You can get a better idea of what to expect in the first trailer for the series below.

Who is in the cast?

You may have noticed a few familiar faces in that trailer, and for good reason because The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is absolutely stacked with talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Avatar and Alien star Sigourney Weaver leads the series alongside a bunch of all-star Aussies Asher Keddie (Offspring), Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Frankie Adams (The Expanse), Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).

As touted in the trailer, the series comes from producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Huntley from Made Up Stories (who were behind Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers). Weaver also serves as an EP alongside Sarah Lambert (who is also showrunner) and Glendyn Ivin (who also directs the series).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Release date

Okay, let’s get to the really important stuff. When can you watch it?

The Lost Flower of Alice Hart is set to release on Prime Video on August 4.

While we’re here, allow us to remind you that there’s also still time for current Prime Video subscribers to take advantage of a cheaper annual price before the subscription increases on June 28.