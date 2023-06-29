KFC Australia Is Celebrating Christmas in July With $1 Menu Items

Merry Christmas in July, people! The most wonderful time of the year (well, in the cooler months, at least) is here, and KFC Australia is treating hungry Aussies with a whole lot of tasty deals as a result. With everything from discounted menu items to festive KFC merch, the folks behind your favourite chicken have gone all out on celebrating the winter months.

Here’s the full rundown on what you can expect from KFC Australia’s Christmas in July promo.

KFC Christmas in July deals: What’s on?

Okay, so the action kicks off on July 1, 2023, when KFC’s 11 days of deals will go live.

The Christmas in July deals start with $1 Zinger Burgers on Saturday, July 1 and include everything from $1 Twisters to 30 nuggets for $10 and $12 Double Zinger Feasts (which includes two Zinger Burgers, 10 Nuggets and two sauces).

Specials will land on the KFC app daily, so keep a keen eye there to see which treats are coming your way across these 11 days.

In addition to those daily deals, KFC is also bringing back its annual Christmas in July Feast (perfect for lazy hosts who want an easy way to feed friends).

This pack includes 10 pieces of Original Recipe chicken, 10 Wicked Wings, 10 Nuggets, one Maxi Popcorn, three Large Chips, one Large Potato and Gravy, and two dipping sauces served in a Christmas in July KFC bucket.

You’ll be able to order this baby from July 1 to August 7, and there will also be free delivery when you order it via the KFC App on Saturday, July 8.

And if you’re into fast food merch, you can also order new KFC Sweatshirts ($65), Long Sleeve T-shirts ($60), Corduroy Bucket Hats ($50), Socks ($25) and Fingerless Gloves, along with those cute matching human and pet sweaters that you may remember from 2022 and 2021.

Christmas merch will drop here on July 1, too.