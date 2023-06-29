‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

KFC Australia Is Celebrating Christmas in July With $1 Menu Items

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 51 mins ago: June 29, 2023 at 1:46 pm -
Filed to:deals
fast foodkfc
KFC Australia Is Celebrating Christmas in July With $1 Menu Items
Image supplied/iStock

Merry Christmas in July, people! The most wonderful time of the year (well, in the cooler months, at least) is here, and KFC Australia is treating hungry Aussies with a whole lot of tasty deals as a result. With everything from discounted menu items to festive KFC merch, the folks behind your favourite chicken have gone all out on celebrating the winter months.

Here’s the full rundown on what you can expect from KFC Australia’s Christmas in July promo.

KFC Christmas in July deals: What’s on?

KFC Christmas in July Feast_2
Image supplied

Okay, so the action kicks off on July 1, 2023, when KFC’s 11 days of deals will go live.

The Christmas in July deals start with $1 Zinger Burgers on Saturday, July 1 and include everything from $1 Twisters to 30 nuggets for $10 and $12 Double Zinger Feasts (which includes two Zinger Burgers, 10 Nuggets and two sauces).

Specials will land on the KFC app daily, so keep a keen eye there to see which treats are coming your way across these 11 days.

In addition to those daily deals, KFC is also bringing back its annual Christmas in July Feast (perfect for lazy hosts who want an easy way to feed friends).

This pack includes 10 pieces of Original Recipe chicken, 10 Wicked Wings, 10 Nuggets, one Maxi Popcorn, three Large Chips, one Large Potato and Gravy, and two dipping sauces served in a Christmas in July KFC bucket.

You’ll be able to order this baby from July 1 to August 7, and there will also be free delivery when you order it via the KFC App on Saturday, July 8.

And if you’re into fast food merch, you can also order new KFC Sweatshirts ($65), Long Sleeve T-shirts ($60), Corduroy Bucket Hats ($50), Socks ($25) and Fingerless Gloves, along with those cute matching human and pet sweaters that you may remember from 2022 and 2021.

KFC Australia Is Celebrating Christmas in July With $1 Menu Items
KFC Australia

Christmas merch will drop here on July 1, too.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.