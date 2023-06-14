Here Are the Best Australian Wines, According to the James Halliday Companion Awards Shortlist

If you’re familiar with the world of Australian wine, you’ll know that the annual James Halliday Wine Companion Awards are a big old deal. This year, over 8,500 wines and 50 new wineries were blind tasted by founder James Halliday and a handful of other wine pros, and a shortlist has emerged for the James Halliday Wine Companion Awards for 2024.

The People’s Choice Award for best winery experience is also back for 2024, so feel free to have your say here.

Wineries from Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, and New South Wales are represented in this year’s shortlist and the list of winners will drop in early August.

For now, you can familiarise yourselves with the shortlist and see if any of your favourites are contenders for a big award.

James Halliday 2024 shortlist

Winery of the Year:

All Saints Estate – Rutherglen

Bleasdale Vineyards – Langhorne Creek First Creek Wines – Hunter Valley

Giant Steps – Yarra Valley

Leogate Estate Wines – Hunter Valley Oakridge Wines – Yarra Valley

Penley Estate – Coonawarra

Pepper Tree Wines – Hunter Valley

Yalumba – Eden Valley

Yangarra Estate Vineyard – McLaren Vale

Winemaker of the Year:

Colin McBryde – Adelina Wines, Clare Valley

Gerald Naef – Patina Wines, Orange

Jim Chatto – Pepper Tree Wines, Hunter Valley

Kate Goodman – Penley Estate, Coonawarra

Mark Messenger – Juniper Estate, Margaret River

Michael Downer – Murdoch Hill, Adelaide Hills

Paul Dahlenburg – Eldorado Road & Baileys of

Glenrowan, Beechworth/Glenrowan

Sam Middleton – Mount Mary, Yarra Valley

Samantha Connew – Stargazer, Tasmania

Viticulturist of the Year:

Bart Maloney – Vasse Felix, Margaret River

Dr Dylan Grigg – Consultant, Various

Jacob Stein – Robert Stein Vineyard, Mudgee Liz

Riley – Scarborough Wine Co & Mistletoe Wines, Hunter Valley

Mark Walpole – Fighting Gully Road, Beechworth

Michael Lane – Yangarra Estate Vineyard &

Hickinbotham Clarendon Vineyard, McLaren Vale

Rhys Thomas – Swinney, Frankland Rive

Stuart Proud – Thousand Candles, Yarra Valley

Best Value Winery:

Billy Button Wines – Alpine Valleys

Bleasdale Vineyards – Langhorne Creek

Bondar Wines – McLaren Vale

Bremerton Wines – Langhorne Creek

Briar Ridge Vineyard – Hunter Valley

Carillion Wines – Hunter Valley

Dappled Wines – Yarra Valley

De Bortoli – Yarra Valley

Mordrelle Wines – Adelaide Hills

Oakridge Wines – Yarra Valley

Two Hands Wines – Barossa Valley

Xanadu Wines – Margaret River

Best New Winery:

Entropy Wines – Gippsland

Fleet Wines – Gippsland

Gaffy & Neal – Mornington Peninsula

Gentle Folk – Adelaide Hills

Joshua Cooper Wines – Victoria

MMAD – McLaren Vale

Neldner Road – Barossa Valley

Nightfall Wines – Coonawarra

Terrason Wines – Victoria

Winmark Wines – Hunter Valley

Dark Horse Winery:

Anderson & Marsh – Alpine Valleys

Curator Wine Company – Barossa Valley

Emilian – Yarra Valley

Mount Eyre Vineyards – Hunter Valley

Topper’s Mountain Wines – New England

If you’re wondering who the winners were for the 2023 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards, here are some of the biggest awards.

Major James Halliday award winners 2023

Winery of the Year – Pooley Wines, Tasmania

– Pooley Wines, Tasmania Winemaker of the Year – Glenn Goodall, Xanadu Wines, Margaret River, WA

– Glenn Goodall, Xanadu Wines, Margaret River, WA Viticulturist of the Year – Tom Carson, Serrat, Yarra Valley, VIC

– Tom Carson, Serrat, Yarra Valley, VIC Best New Winery – Living Roots, Adelaide Hills, SA

– Living Roots, Adelaide Hills, SA Dark Horse Winery – L.A.S. Vino, Margaret River, WA

– L.A.S. Vino, Margaret River, WA Best Value Winery – Deeps Woods Estate, Margaret River, WA

– Deeps Woods Estate, Margaret River, WA Wine of the Year – Best’s Wines Foudre Ferment Riesling 2021, Great Western – 96 points

This article has been updated to reflect the shortlist for James Halliday awards 2024.