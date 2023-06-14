Here Are the Best Australian Wines, According to the James Halliday Companion Awards Shortlist

If you’re familiar with the world of Australian wine, you’ll know that the annual James Halliday Wine Companion Awards are a big old deal. This year, over 8,500 wines and 50 new wineries were blind tasted by founder James Halliday and a handful of other wine pros, and a shortlist has emerged for the James Halliday Wine Companion Awards for 2024.
The People’s Choice Award for best winery experience is also back for 2024, so feel free to have your say here.
Wineries from Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, and New South Wales are represented in this year’s shortlist and the list of winners will drop in early August.
For now, you can familiarise yourselves with the shortlist and see if any of your favourites are contenders for a big award.
James Halliday 2024 shortlist
Winery of the Year:
- All Saints Estate – Rutherglen
- Bleasdale Vineyards – Langhorne Creek First Creek Wines – Hunter Valley
- Giant Steps – Yarra Valley
- Leogate Estate Wines – Hunter Valley Oakridge Wines – Yarra Valley
- Penley Estate – Coonawarra
- Pepper Tree Wines – Hunter Valley
- Yalumba – Eden Valley
- Yangarra Estate Vineyard – McLaren Vale
Winemaker of the Year:
- Colin McBryde – Adelina Wines, Clare Valley
- Gerald Naef – Patina Wines, Orange
- Jim Chatto – Pepper Tree Wines, Hunter Valley
- Kate Goodman – Penley Estate, Coonawarra
- Mark Messenger – Juniper Estate, Margaret River
- Michael Downer – Murdoch Hill, Adelaide Hills
- Paul Dahlenburg – Eldorado Road & Baileys of
- Glenrowan, Beechworth/Glenrowan
- Sam Middleton – Mount Mary, Yarra Valley
- Samantha Connew – Stargazer, Tasmania
Viticulturist of the Year:
- Bart Maloney – Vasse Felix, Margaret River
- Dr Dylan Grigg – Consultant, Various
- Jacob Stein – Robert Stein Vineyard, Mudgee Liz
- Riley – Scarborough Wine Co & Mistletoe Wines, Hunter Valley
- Mark Walpole – Fighting Gully Road, Beechworth
- Michael Lane – Yangarra Estate Vineyard &
- Hickinbotham Clarendon Vineyard, McLaren Vale
- Rhys Thomas – Swinney, Frankland Rive
- Stuart Proud – Thousand Candles, Yarra Valley
Best Value Winery:
- Billy Button Wines – Alpine Valleys
- Bleasdale Vineyards – Langhorne Creek
- Bondar Wines – McLaren Vale
- Bremerton Wines – Langhorne Creek
- Briar Ridge Vineyard – Hunter Valley
- Carillion Wines – Hunter Valley
- Dappled Wines – Yarra Valley
- De Bortoli – Yarra Valley
- Mordrelle Wines – Adelaide Hills
- Oakridge Wines – Yarra Valley
- Two Hands Wines – Barossa Valley
- Xanadu Wines – Margaret River
Best New Winery:
- Entropy Wines – Gippsland
- Fleet Wines – Gippsland
- Gaffy & Neal – Mornington Peninsula
- Gentle Folk – Adelaide Hills
- Joshua Cooper Wines – Victoria
- MMAD – McLaren Vale
- Neldner Road – Barossa Valley
- Nightfall Wines – Coonawarra
- Terrason Wines – Victoria
- Winmark Wines – Hunter Valley
Dark Horse Winery:
- Anderson & Marsh – Alpine Valleys
- Curator Wine Company – Barossa Valley
- Emilian – Yarra Valley
- Mount Eyre Vineyards – Hunter Valley
- Topper’s Mountain Wines – New England
If you’re wondering who the winners were for the 2023 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards, here are some of the biggest awards.
Major James Halliday award winners 2023
- Winery of the Year – Pooley Wines, Tasmania
- Winemaker of the Year – Glenn Goodall, Xanadu Wines, Margaret River, WA
- Viticulturist of the Year – Tom Carson, Serrat, Yarra Valley, VIC
- Best New Winery – Living Roots, Adelaide Hills, SA
- Dark Horse Winery – L.A.S. Vino, Margaret River, WA
- Best Value Winery – Deeps Woods Estate, Margaret River, WA
- Wine of the Year – Best’s Wines Foudre Ferment Riesling 2021, Great Western – 96 points
This article has been updated to reflect the shortlist for James Halliday awards 2024.
