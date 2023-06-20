Emma Sleep’s Up to 55% Off EOFY Sale Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Friends, we don’t need to tell you how important a good night’s sleep is — and putting up with that old lump you call a mattress is doing absolutely nothing to help matters. The good news is that Emma Sleep is slashing prices by up to 55 per cent for its big EOFY sale.

Yep, you read that clearly. From now until July 3, you can save $749.50 on the Emma Comfort Queen Mattress, $1,830.95 on the Diamond Hybrid Queen Mattress, $495 on the Emma Signature Bed, $165 on the Emma Diamond Pillow and $2,199.45 on the Emma Sofa Bed. Talk about a sweet deal.

Emma is also slinging 50 per cent off its new Wooden Bed (from $1,099.50, usually $2,199) if you want a quick and easy way to freshen up your room.

Scroll to check out Emma’s EOFY sale below.

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. That means you won’t feel a thing if your partner is a restless sleeper.

You can shop the Emma Comfort Mattress from $499 (usually $998) here.

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier. Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so hopefully, you’ll never wake up sweating again. It also has everything else you need for a good sleep, like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring-enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $1,124.55 (usually $2,499) here.

Made from innovative AirGrid technology for a weightless and undisturbed sleep, this mattress will give you a zero gravity feeling. That means you won’t be woken up by your partner tossing and turning on the other side or by the dog trying to get comfy at the end of your bed well past midnight.

You can shop the Emma Zero Gravity Mattress from $1,678.50 (usually $3,730) here.

Emma Sleep’s new timber bed frame is a beautiful, traditional frame crafted from eco-responsible, FSC-certified pine wood and features two additional drawers for under-the-bed storage space. It can also be completely assembled tool-free.

You can shop Emma Wooden Bed from $1,099.50, usually $2,199 here.

If you’re someone who loves entertaining house guests but has minimal space, you’re going to fall in love with Emma’s new Sofa Bed. Assembling in a matter of minutes, the Sofa Bed converts from a three-seater lounge into a queen bed that’s comfortable, supportive and, as of right now, even more affordable. Win-win.

You can shop the Emma Sofa Bed for $1,799.55 (usually $3,999) here.

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma Diamond Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Pillow for $135 (usually $300) here.

Winner of the “Best Duvet” award in 2022, this machine-washable, all-seasons doona will help you stay warm through chilly winter nights and keep you cool in summer thanks to its breathable 100 per cent cotton finish. And at 25 per cent off, why wouldn’t you?

You can shop the Emma All-Seasons Duvet, $179.25 (usually $239) here.

This is just a small taste of Emma’s up to 55 per cent off EOFY sale. You can check out everything that’s on offer here.