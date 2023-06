40 Major Movies You Don’t Want to Miss in 2023

It’s hard to believe it’s almost halfway through the year. Perhaps the only thing that can soften that blow is the fact that the remainder of the year has a lot of excellent movies in store.

We have awards hopefuls, highly-anticipated sequels, and a whole batch of new superhero films coming our way in 2023. Here are some of the major ones you should keep an eye out for.

Major movie release dates in 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

There are few areas the Transformers franchise hasn’t touched, which is why the series is now going back in time to a war between beasts in the upcoming pre-sequel. Taking place in 1994, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sees the Autobots come up against the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons.

Australian movie release date: June 22, 2023

No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence leads the new edgy comedy No Hard Feelings as a woman so desperate for money to save her childhood home that she agrees to date a wealthy couple’s 19-year-old son before he goes to college.

Australian movie release date: June 22, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones is back on the big screen for a new adventure in 2023. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford return to his beloved role alongside Indy’s goddaughter Helena, played by the iconic Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Australian movie release date: June 29, 2023

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One

Tom Cruise has been on a hot streak recently with Top Gun Maverick, and he’s here to blow us away with more death-defying stunts in the new Mission: Impossible film.

Dead Reckoning is the first part of a duology that sees Cruise reunite with Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. We’ve already copped a look at Ethan Hunt’s latest escapade in the first teaser trailer, which sees him ride off the side of a cliff on a motorbike (for real).

Australian movie release date: July 13, 2023

Barbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) behind the camera. Need I say more?

Not much is known about the film’s plot, but Barbie will apparently be a romantic comedy following the famous doll in the live-action human world. Who even cares what it’s about, sign us up.

Australian movie release date: July 20, 2023

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s next film after Tenet is going to be explosive (literally) as it explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atom bomb. As you’d expect with a Nolan film, Oppenheimer has a top-tier cast with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich and Kenneth Branagh, all attached.

Australian movie release date: July 20, 2023

The Meg 2: The Trench

The Meg 2, aka Big Shark Movie the Second, is chomping its way through more swimmers this year. The second movie sees another research team (featuring Jason Statham) plunge into the deep dark depths of the ocean and find themselves face-to-face with its most fearsome predators.

Australian movie release date: August 3, 2023

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson’s latest movie Asteroid City is a colourful star-studded affair, taking place at a Junior Space Cadet convention in an American desert town in 1955. Just some of the cast list includes Maya Hawke, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Jason Schwartzman.

Australian movie release date: August 10, 2023

Gran Turismo

A video game adaptation you probably weren’t expecting, Gran Turismo tells the strange true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him the Nissan competition to become a real professional race car driver. David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe star.

Australian movie release date: August 10, 2023

The Marvels

Rounding out the year for Marvel is its next big team-up event as Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel discover their powers have become entangled and they must work together to fight a Kree revolutionary.

The trailer gives us location-swapping comedy, kick-ass action and baby flerkens! That’s a movie of the year if we ever saw one.

Australian movie release date: November 9, 2023

Dune Part 2

One of the hottest sci-fi sequels in town, the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaption hits screens in 2023. The sequel will follow the fallout of the first film, with Paul now embedded amongst the Freman and preparing to get revenge on those who killed his family.

Newcomers to Dune 2 include Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, who join original cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgård.

Australian movie release date: November 16, 2023

Recent releases you should catch up on

M3GAN

Bow down to our robot overlords, in particular, everyone’s new best friend M3GAN. Blumhouse’s latest horror movie introduces an AI human doll designed to be the perfect companion for young children. But like any pre-teen, M3GAN has a killer rebellious phase, and we love her for it.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Babylon

Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land, Whiplash) newest film is another glitzy look at Hollywood. Babylon is a period piece exploring Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound, and it stars an appropriate level of Hollywood talent, including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Jean Smart.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Teen Wolf’s six-season run didn’t end all that long ago, but time has passed in reality and in Beacon Hills when we catch up with Scott and the pack in Teen Wolf: The Movie. Scott and his friends are now adults, with jobs, kids and even more supernatural beings to fight, but calling it ‘Adult Wolf’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Stream it now on Paramount+.

TAR

Cate Blanchett is receiving high praise (and possibly an Oscar nom) for her role in Tàr as a composer facing a downward spiral during the biggest moment of her career.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

The Whale

Brendan Fraser’s getting plenty of talk for his role in The Whale, where he plays a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity. Sadie Sink plays Fraser’s estranged daughter who he is attempting to reconcile with.

Stream it on Stan.

Spoiler Alert

For those needing a good cry, Spoiler Alert is based on Michael Ausellio’s best-selling memoir, documenting his relationship with his partner Kit, which changes drastically after Kit falls ill with terminal cancer.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

After a long hiatus, Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike returns for one last dance after a wealthy socialite lures him in with an offer he can’t refuse.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The first of many Marvel movie releases in 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase 5 of the MCU with a bang. The film sees Scott, Hope and Cassie thrown into the Quantum Realm once more, where they encounter a very familiar foe: Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).

Read our review here.

Streaming on Disney+.

Women Talking

There’s no doubt Women Talking is a heavy movie but a powerful one filled with Oscar-worthy performances.

The movie explores the women of an isolated religious colony who learn a terrible secret about the men in their community and must decide what to do about their situation.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Cocaine Bear

In what is probably the wildest movie pitch of the year, Cocaine Bear follows, well, exactly that. After a black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine it embarks on a drug-fueled rampage and an eccentric group must gather to stop it.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Empire of Light

A powerhouse cast star in Sam Mendes’ (1917) latest film Empire of Light, including Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones. The movie is set in the 1980s and follows the duty manager of a seaside cinema in England who is struggling with her mental health.

Streaming on Disney+ now.

Creed III

The third film in the Rocky spin-off series, Creed III sees Adonis Creed riding high on his success in the ring until a friend from his past (played by Jonathan Majors) returns to challenge his empire. This one is directed by the leading man Michael B. Jordan in his feature directorial debut.

Streaming on Prime Video now.

65

Adam Driver stars in this futuristic yet prehistoric sci-fi that sees him stranded on Earth 65 million years ago – a time when dinosaurs roam the planet and don’t take kindly to their new human prey.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Scream VI

Another Ghostface may have met their end in Scream (2022), but the knife-wielding serial killer is never down for long. Scream 6 will see the epic slasher move location to New York, where returning cast members Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox must fight to survive once more.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

2022 saw the release of Shazam’s greatest foe, Black Adam, hit the screen. How will the hero retaliate? We probably won’t find out in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but we will see the hero with a new threat, three of them actually, with Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler starring in the film as the daughters of Atlas.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves’ legendary hitman, John Wick, has a price on his head in Chapter 4 and takes his fight with the High Table global as he travels around the world seeking out the most powerful players.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

The ever-popular role-playing board game Dungeons & Dragons gets the movie treatment in Honour Among Thieves. The film looks like a chaotic fantasy, with Chris Pine leading a ragtag group on an epic quest to retrieve a long-lost relic.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Tetris

When you think of a movie about the ever-popular video game Tetris, you probably think of something akin to The Emoji Movie. That is not the case in Apple TV+’s new original, which stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, who teams up with Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov to bring the game to the masses in the late 1980s.

Stream it on Apple TV+ now.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wahoo! The Super Mario brothers have received the movie treatment from the animation studio behind Minions. The movie sees Mario and Princess Peach face off against the all-powerful Bowser on a mission to save the Mushroom Kingdom.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Air

Ben Affleck’s latest directorial effort is Air, the untold story behind the employees of Nike who worked to land a deal with top basketball player Michael Jordan, resulting in one of the world’s most popular sneaker collaborations.

Stream it on Prime Video.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third film in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy promises to dig deeper into the past of our unlikely band of heroes whilst they also fight to stop another universe-ending threat. We’ve seen Baby Groot, but in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, get ready to meet Baby Rocket.

Read our review.

In cinemas now.

Fast X

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to only get bigger and better. In the tenth instalment, Fast X, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson join the action alongside family members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena. Judging by the first trailer, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

Read our review.

In cinemas now.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Disney’s trend of revitalising its classic animated films has seen a hit-or-miss response in the past. Some were good (Beauty and the Beast), and some were not so good (Pinocchio). Where will The Little Mermaid fit on that scale?

The CGI-ification of our favourites Flounder, Sebastian and Scuttle may be a bit unnerving, but Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy have won their place in audience’s hearts.

In cinemas now.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is hands down one of the best Spider-Man films in existence, and it has an Oscar to prove it.

A sequel was inevitable, and fans will get Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the second part of a planned trilogy, in 2023. Miles and Gwen are thrown into the Spider-Verse and join up with a new group of Spider-People to face a new villain.

Read our review.

In cinemas now.

The Boogeyman

The Boogeyman is an adaptation of Stephen King’s famed short story, starring Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box) as sisters who are grieving the death of their mother, with a father too devastated to care for them. Then a supernatural entity that preys on their suffering arrives in their house to haunt them.

In cinemas now.

Elemental

The latest movie from Pixar looks nothing short of a delight. Set in a city divided between the residents of fire, water, land and air, Elemental stars a fiery young woman who finds herself connecting with a go-with-the-flow water guy.

In cinemas now.

This obviously isn’t every movie on the slate for the year, so keep checking back because we’ll be updating this article with more new 2023 movies regularly.

If you’re still catching up on 2022’s movie releases, you can find a running list here.

This article on 2023 movie releases has been updated since its original publish date.