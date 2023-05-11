Why You Should Try Colour-Coding Your Clock

The thing about productivity hacks is that everyone’s needs are different. You might function better through compartmentalising, or multitasking, or finding small ways to reward yourself. For people who operate better through visual cues, though, these methods aren’t always effective. Sure, you can write down your daily tasks in a planner, but when that’s out of sight, it’s out of mind — and a written schedule doesn’t do much to keep you on task. So try colouring a clock instead.

How and why to colour-code your clock

First, you’ll need a clock. Think the big, black and white kind that hung on the wall of your elementary school classroom. Here’s one for $US22 ($31) that will be perfect for your needs here: The numbers are big, the tick marks between them are visible, and it’s otherwise totally plain.

Next, you need a bunch of dry erase markers. (Here are 12 for just under $US6 ($8).) Finally, you need a dry erase board big enough to be seen from anywhere you can also clearly see the clock. Here’s one for $US10 ($14).

Start by assigning each colour of marker with a corresponding task on your to-do list. If you need to be productive during your workday, maybe blue is for meetings, green is for answering emails, and red is for your lunch break. If you’re a student, each colour can be for a specific class. If you simply want to be more productive all day, one colour can be for cleaning, another for cooking, and another for commuting or personal tasks. Whatever you struggle finding enough time for — and completing within that time you have so you can move on to something else — needs a colour.

Using the colour that corresponds with a certain task, draw a slice shape directly onto your clock with the point of the triangle on the centre, where the hands connect. Extend it out to overlap the time frame that task requires. So, if you have to study biology and you want to devote an hour to it at 5 p.m., grab the colour you use for that class and shade in the pie wedge between 5 and 6 p.m.

On your dry erase board, use the same colour to write down a few notes about the task at hand. If blue is for biology studying, write BIOLOGY and a few bullet points of what you want to focus on, and so on.

Why this strategy works

This method is effective because it supplies with a tangible visual reminder of what you have to do and how long you have to do it. When the hour hand is in a section that is coloured in, you’ll know it’s time to work on something, and that you have to finish it before the clock’s hands have left that coloured wedge (at which point you’ll be behind schedule). There’s no arguing it; you can see it plainly there on the wall.

Wiping off the previous day’s colours in the morning and taking two minutes to apply the marker for the day ahead will help you get in a more focused, productive headspace from the jump. (Just don’t forget to pick a colour to represent your well-earned breaks.)