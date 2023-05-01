Here’s Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (May 4)

Fans of Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte can rejoice as Netflix brings us her very own solo show. The prequel explores Queen Charlotte’s earlier life and her romance with King George III, and, naturally, a few familiar faces from Bridgerton will appear as well.

The Mother (May 12)

In time for Mother’s Day weekend is Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, aptly titled, The Mother. The action-packed film sees J-Lo star as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she’s never met from criminals who are seeking revenge.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. We’ve collected our top picks in each category for you below.

What to watch on Stan this month

The Great – Season 3 (May 13)

The satirical period comedy The Great is back for another outlandish season, which will see Catherine leading Russia after outmanoeuvring her husband, but she finds new challenges in ruling a country that doesn’t want to be liberated.

FROM – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

FROM is releasing all-new episodes in May as the chilling supernatural series continues to unravel the mystery at the heart of a middle American town that traps everyone who enters.

What else is on Stan?

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

What to watch on Disney+ this month

The Clearing (May 24)

Many Australians will surely remember the story of the Family, a cult-like group in Victoria led by the charismatic Anne Hamilton-Byrne. The Clearing draws on that story and turns it into a psychological thriller following a woman who is forced to face her past in order to prevent the cult from continuing to kidnap children.

American Born Chinese (May 24)

Adapted from Gene Luen Yang’s hit graphic novel, American Born Chinese sends one normal teenager into a world of mythological Chinese Gods after he befriends the new foreign student at his school. The series has an all-star cast on board that includes an Everything Everywhere All At Once reunion between Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

What to watch on Binge this month

White House Plumbers (May 2)

Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson star in HBO’s latest White House Plumbers, a comedic miniseries about Watergate and how the former FBI agents ended up causing the downfall of the President they were trying to protect.

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 8A (May 15)

The final season of Fear the Walking Dead begins this month. In Season 8, the survivors on the island live under the cynical rule of PADRE, but hope remains in Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

Love & Death (new episodes weekly)

Elizabeth Olsen leads the new true crime limited series Love & Death, which is about an axe murder in a small Texas town as well as the subsequent trial. Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, who is accused of the murder, with Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Krysten Ritter also starring.

What else is streaming on Binge?

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

Prime Video this month

Plane (May 19)

Gerard Butler (300) and Mike Colter (Jessica Jones) star in the action-packed thriller film, simply titled Plane.

After their plane makes an emergency landing on a war-torn island, pilot Brodie Torrance must rely on an accused murderer who was being transported on his flight, in order to rescue the other passengers who have been taken hostage.

Citadel (new episodes weekly)

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra team up in the Russo Brothers’ new Prime Video series Citadel. The duo star as spies for a legendary agency, who must remember their pasts after their memories are erased and take on the Manticore crime syndicate.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different to the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites you can watch locally below.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Smile (May 16)

If you missed the twisted horror film Smile in cinemas last year, now is the time to catch up. Sosie Bacon stars as a doctor who experiences a traumatic incident with a patient and finds herself stalked by a terrifying presence.

Yellowjackets – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

The twist-filled supernatural drama series Yellowjackets is back for Season 2, hopefully, to answer some of our many questions about what really went down in the forest with the stranded girl’s soccer team. This season introduces an adult Lottie (Simone Kessell), and Van (Lauren Ambrose) into the playing field, as well as Elijah Wood as a new citizen detective.

What else is on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Apple TV+ this month

Silo (May 5)

Based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels, Silo is set in a future where all of humanity is forced underground to escape the toxic environment. However, after so many years in the silo, the inhabitants begin to question the rules that were once imposed to protect them.

Prehistoric Planet – Season 2 (May 22)

If you’re a dinosaur fan you can’t sleep on Apple TV+’s groundbreaking docuseries Prehistoric Planet. The series combines visual effects with years of in-depth scientific research to recreate what our planet and its animals would have looked like during the dinosaur age. In the second season, Prehistoric Planet will take us through even more amazing locations and uncover the dinosaurs that inhabited them.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.