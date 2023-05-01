Use Your Expired Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons at These Stores

For months, Bed Bath & Beyond has been closing stores to avoid bankruptcy, but the pandemic-induced financial woes have finally caused the retailer to admit defeat. The company filed for bankruptcy last week and is in the process of selling everything before it goes out of business.

Initially, this meant the end for the famed Bed Bath & Beyond “Big Blue” 20% off coupons that for decades kept repeat customers coming back to shop for their home goods, as the retailer gave people just a few days to use their remaining mailers.

But if you weren’t able to get your deal done in time, several of Bed Bath & Beyond’s competitors have announced that they will honour coupons for a limited time.

Where to use your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Here are the big-box stores accepting Bed Bath & Beyond coupons:

The Container Store: Your Bed Bath & Beyond mailer is good for 20% off a single item at any store location (there are around 95 of them across 33 states) through May 31. Coupons must not be past their expiration date, and a handful of brands are excluded from the discount.

Big Lots: Use your 20% off mailer, even if it's expired, in one of Big Lots' 1,425 stores on any purchase of $US50 ($69) or more. This offer is valid until May 7.

Boscov's: This regional department store is offering a "coupon exchange" that gives customers $US10 ($14) off an in-store purchase of $US50 ($69) or more through May 31. The retailer has locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

JOANN: The fabric and craft store announced on Twitter that it will honour 20% off a single item in stores. Coupons must not be expired and are valid through their printed expiration date.

Note that you generally cannot combine your 20% off coupon with any other promotion or discount, which may save you more money at the above retailers than the coupon itself. Plus, it’s always good to remember that if you weren’t already planning to purchase anything and are only doing so to use your coupons, you’re not really getting a deal.