Use a Pool Noodle to Hang Dry Your Laundry

It’s happened to the best of us: We fall in love with an item of clothing, buy it, and don’t bother to read the label with care instructions until it comes time to wash it. Although it’s not as bad as the dreaded “dry clean only” warning, finding out the garment is “hang dry only” can also be a bummer.

Sure, you can always pretend you didn’t read the label, toss it in the dryer, and hope for the best (which is not something we recommend). But if you want to make sure you don’t ruin your new piece of clothing, get ready to hang-dry it.

Of course, this presents a new problem: The annoying creases that form when using a drying rack or clothesline. Fortunately, there’s a cheap and easy solution for getting rid of them. Here’s how to use a pool noodle for crease-free hang drying.

How to use a pool noodle to hang- or line-dry clothing

The process is pretty straightforward:

Get some pool noodles

The first step is procuring the pool noodles. It’s probably best to buy new, dedicated laundry noodles, rather than repurposing one that’s been used in pools or natural bodies of water, since clean clothing will be involved.

Although it’s possible to buy pool noodles online for home delivery, they will, in all likelihood, be much cheaper to buy in person at your local dollar store.

Take some measurements

Measure the length of your clothesline or the bars on your drying rack.

Cut the pool noodles

Next, grab a box cutter — or another tool of similar sharpness — and carefully slice the length of the noodle as if you were cutting a hot dog bun. In other words, you’re making a slit, not cutting it in half. Then, using your measurements, cut the noodle into the pieces you need for your drying rack or clothesline.

Pop them on and start drying

Finally, slide the pool noodles onto the clothesline or bars of a drying rack, hang the laundry you want to dry, and enjoy your crease-free clothing.