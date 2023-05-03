The Best Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Is Made With Tofu

Surely you don’t have an anti-tofu bias, but if you do, you should knock it off and stop robbing yourself of possibilities and pleasure. I initially made this pie for two reasons: I wanted dessert, and I was increasing my protein intake. Think of this as a protein-forward pie if that gives you the strength to try a tofu-based dessert, but it really doesn’t need such framing.

This pie allowed me to sneak in more grams to meet my goals but, protein-shmotein, I don’t think I want to make the “regular” chocolate peanut butter pie ever again. Not only is this pie ridiculously chocolatey, and velvety smooth, but the filling is significantly easier than any other no-bake chocolate pie I’ve ever encountered.

The filling takes all of two steps to make, and the flavour is incredible. This is all it takes to make me happy. You don’t have to make a pudding that could easily become lumpy with overcooked eggs or pasty with cornstarch. The filling is never hot, so it won’t melt the fat in your crust and leave you with a weepy bottom after chilling. The dark chocolate flavour is intense and bitter with just enough sweetness to round it out before the rewarding peanut butter finish.

The crust is open to interpretation. In the recipe below, you’ll find my almond-oat crust (just another protein opportunity), but you can use a browned butter graham cracker crust, cookie crust, a store-bought crust, or a flaky homemade one. Do not mistake this as a “health food.” It’s just good food.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

This filling sets in the fridge, so there’s no oven time once the crust is filled. Regardless of the type you choose, you should blind-bake the crust beforehand. A flaky, flour-based crust will require a full blind baking situation, with weights, but a crumb crust, or the almond-oat crust below, doesn’t capture air the same way. You can pop it in the oven to solidify and brown without any weights, and there won’t be any puffing or drastic shrinkage. To make the crust, thoroughly combine all of the ingredients in a bowl, then press the mixture into the pie dish using the flat bottom of a glass or a measuring cup to smooth it out. Bake in a 180°C oven for 10-12 minutes, or until it looks dry and just barely takes on some colour.

Almond-oat crust, pre-bake. (Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann)

While the crust cools, make the filling. Melt the dark chocolate. I did this in the microwave, stirring every 15-30 seconds. Make sure the tofu is room temperature. Since chocolate is solid at cool temperatures, using fridge-cold tofu might cause some of the chocolate to harden on contact. To quickly warm your tofu, submerge the whole package in a bowl of hot water for 15 minutes, replacing the water if it cools down. Add all of the filling ingredients except for the melted chocolate to a food processor and blend. Scrape down the sides of the processor. Add the warm chocolate, and blend again. Scrape the sides once more, and blend for a final 10 seconds. Scrape the filling into the crust and smooth the top. Chill in the fridge for at least an hour before slicing and serving.

After the final blend, the chocolate pie filling is ready. (Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann)

The pie slices like a dream. The silken tofu provides a luscious texture, while the melted chocolate delivers flavour and a sturdy consistency once set. It is so rich and chocolate-dense, you’ll never need another chocolate pie recipe again. If you have nut allergies, you can choose a different crust and leave out the peanut powder; it won’t negatively impact the filling. You can top this beauty with a heap of whipped cream and chocolate shavings, but it is pure decadence when served on its own. For a quick crustless fix, you can even pour the filling into small ramekins or glasses, and serve them as individual mousse cups.

Protein-forward Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients for almond-oat crust:

½ cup oat flour

½ cup almond flour

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Ingredients for chocolate peanut butter filling:

450 g silken tofu, room temperature

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons peanut powder (I use PBfit pure peanut)

340 g dark chocolate chips, melted (I used 72% dark chocolate)

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

To make the crust, thoroughly combine all of the crust ingredients in a medium bowl. It will look clumpy. Press the mixture into a 9-inch pie plate, using the flat bottom of a cup or a measuring cup to press and smooth the crust. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until it just begins to brown. Set aside to cool.

Prepare the filling. Combine the silken tofu, honey, vanilla, salt, and peanut butter powder in a food processor. Blend for about 10-20 seconds. Scrape down the sides of the processor where the honey or powder might have gotten stuck. Add the melted chocolate and blend again for another 10-20 seconds. The mixture should look very smooth and chocolatey already. Scrape down the sides and blend for a final 10 seconds or so. Scrape the filling into the cooled pie crust, and smooth out the top. Put the pie in the fridge to set for at least an hour before serving.