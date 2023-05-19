‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

How to Create Custom Tees, Merch and Gifts in 3 Simple Steps

Bree Grant

Published 2 mins ago: May 19, 2023 at 12:41 pm -
Filed to:Print Bar
How to Create Custom Tees, Merch and Gifts in 3 Simple Steps
@casaprimastudio / @hayleandshine / Print Bar Instagram
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Have you ever dreamt of giving a friend, colleague or loved one a gift with your gorgeous mug plastered all over it? Because I have! And I’ve just found the easiest way you and I can both fulfil our dreams without spending half of our paycheque and without having to get a minimum 500+ t-shirts, thanks to Australian company Print Bar.

Print Bar is a super simple and easy way to put your custom designs on a range of men’s and women’s apparel,  sportswear, workwear, caps, bags, scarfs, totes, mugs and more.

READ MORE
It's Time to Break Out the Wearable Blankets Because Autumn Is Here

All you have to do is 1) choose what you’d like to have your design printed on, 2) input it with the company’s online design tool, and 3) check out. Then the team over at Print Bar will print it, pack it and post it out to you.

Print Bar
Print Bar Instagram / Design @fizzywizzy__

The best part about Print Bar is that you don’t have to order massive quantities of your design, as there’s no minimum order. However, the more you order, the more of a discount you get. That’s not to say that it’s an expensive little venture either, Print Bar shirts start from as little as $14.25.

Print Bar also offers same-day printing and shipping if you order before 11 am on any business day, so your t-shirts, tanks or totes will be shipped or ready for pickup from 4:30 pm if you live in the Brisbane or Melbourne area.

Alongside custom printing, they also offer embroidery, but you’ll need to allow a little extra time for those bigger jobs (up to 2 weeks or 21 days, depending on the scale and complexity).

Sounds pretty good, huh?!

Whether you’re looking to create a custom gift, design your own tees, create epic business uniforms, freshen up sports jerseys or produce your very own band merch, these guys have you covered.

You can check out The Print Bar here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.