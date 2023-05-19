How to Create Custom Tees, Merch and Gifts in 3 Simple Steps

Have you ever dreamt of giving a friend, colleague or loved one a gift with your gorgeous mug plastered all over it? Because I have! And I’ve just found the easiest way you and I can both fulfil our dreams without spending half of our paycheque and without having to get a minimum 500+ t-shirts, thanks to Australian company Print Bar.

Print Bar is a super simple and easy way to put your custom designs on a range of men’s and women’s apparel, sportswear, workwear, caps, bags, scarfs, totes, mugs and more.

All you have to do is 1) choose what you’d like to have your design printed on, 2) input it with the company’s online design tool, and 3) check out. Then the team over at Print Bar will print it, pack it and post it out to you.

The best part about Print Bar is that you don’t have to order massive quantities of your design, as there’s no minimum order. However, the more you order, the more of a discount you get. That’s not to say that it’s an expensive little venture either, Print Bar shirts start from as little as $14.25.

Print Bar also offers same-day printing and shipping if you order before 11 am on any business day, so your t-shirts, tanks or totes will be shipped or ready for pickup from 4:30 pm if you live in the Brisbane or Melbourne area.

Alongside custom printing, they also offer embroidery, but you’ll need to allow a little extra time for those bigger jobs (up to 2 weeks or 21 days, depending on the scale and complexity).

Sounds pretty good, huh?!

Whether you’re looking to create a custom gift, design your own tees, create epic business uniforms, freshen up sports jerseys or produce your very own band merch, these guys have you covered.

You can check out The Print Bar here.