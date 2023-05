Oodie Has a 2-for-1 Sale On If You’re Ready to Become a Human Burrito

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s safe to say that winter has started a little earlier this year, and if you’re yet to invest in a wearable blanket, now is the perfect time. The good people over at Oodie are doing a massive buy one, get one free sale to celebrate the brand’s 5th birthday.

If this is the first time you’ve heard of the wearable blanket brand, you’re in for a real treat. Oodie is an Australian company that makes some of the cosiest and snuggest oversize hoodies on the market. Each one is made from toasty-warm sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, Toastytek flannel fleece on the outside.

READ MORE This Wearable Blanket Is Perfect For When You've Just Had Enough

Blue Tie-Dye Oodie, $84 (usually $84 — save $25)

Just look at how snug that is!

One of the fun parts about this whole buy one, get one free shebang is that your free Oodie is a ~mystery~ Oodie! It’s like a lucky dip, but make it cosy.

When it comes to picking the Oodie that you’ll purchase, you can choose from various patterns and prints. Right now, they have a bunch of plain colours like pink, grey, black and navy, as well as some cute foodie themed ones (think avos, garlic bread, breakfast foods, pizza, coffee, candy hearts etc.).

For the pop-culture lover, you can get Little Miss and Mr Men, Harry Potter, Pokemon, My Little Pony and Star Wars themed Oodies. If neither of the options aboveions tickles you, Oodie also recently launched a collaboration with the AFL to release team Oodies. So you can curl up in your team colours while watching the great game.

Now, once you’ve purchased your Oodie, it’s highly likely that you’ll be living in it and only taking it off to shower. But friends, you need to wash them too, and luckily for us, it’s super simple.

Hand or machine wash your Oodie in cold water. If you’re chucking it in the machine, make sure a gentle cycle is selected and that you only use mild detergents like the ones you use for wool or silk. Then, all you have to do is hang it out to dry. As tempting as it is, avoid popping it in the drier.

Sounds like all that’s left to do is add one to our carts and become human burritos.

You can check out Oodies full range and the buy one, get one free sale here.