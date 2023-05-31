4 New Video Games You Need to Pick Up in June

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome to June, yet another huge month in gaming. This month we have the next instalments in some highly popular series with Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV as well as a new Crash Bandicoot party game.

Here are the new video games you can check out in June 2023.

What new video games are coming out in June 2023?

Street Fighter 6

Release date: June 2

The long-awaited new instalment in the Street Fighter franchise is but days away and reviews are claiming it might be the best one yet.

Street Fighter 6 has new game modes including Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub and features 18 diverse characters to master. The game is also focused on customisability with new control schemes to help you get into your desired fighting flow.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

Diablo IV

Release date: June 6

The new iteration of Diablo IV brings next-gen RPG action with 140 new dungeons and side quests as well as an immersive story that follows on from the events of Diablo III. Even beyond the main story players are able to continue the action with more end-game offerings such as Paragon Boards and Helltide events.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

Crash Team Rumble

Release date: June 20

The old PS1 era of Crash Bandicoot games has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to the Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled. Next, it’s time for a revival of the party game Crash Bash, with the upcoming release of Crash Team Rumble.

Crash Team Rumble brings iconic heroes from the original and latest games into competition in 4v4 player rounds where each team must fight in challenges to claim the most Wumpa fruit.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

Final Fantasy XVI

Release date: June 22

Final Fantasy XVI (good lord they’re up to 16), is the latest release in the mainline series, following Clive Rosfield, a warrior sworn to protect his younger brother, who vows to get revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit after a tragic event.

Pre-order it now: PS5

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the year.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in June? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect the new games released in June 2023.