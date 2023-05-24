How to Watch the Playstation Showcase in Australia and New Zealand

Wazoo! PlayStation has announced that they’ll be hosting a showcase next week! And we’re going to freakin’ tell you when you can watch da PlayStation Showcase in Australia and New Zealand.

Revealed at the stroke of midnight, PlayStation will be live-streaming a showcase next week that’ll include all sorts of announcements regarding new titles for PS5 and PS VR2.

See you soon! PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

Interestingly enough, PlayStation has decided not to call this one a PlayStation State of Play as has been the tradition with their live streams in the past few years, which could suggest that this showcase is A Big One.

But you’re here for the big three answers to the following big three questions: When can I watch the PlayStation Showcase in Australia and New Zealand? Where can I watch it? And most importantly, what is PlayStation going to show me?

And guess what? I’m gonna tell ya those answers.

When to watch the PlayStation Showcase in Australia and New Zealand

While airing on May 24th at 1:00 p.m. in Pacific Time, viewers in Australia and New Zealand will be seeing the PlayStation Showcase a day later on May 25th, 2023. As for exact times, here are the following:

NSW, VIC, QLD, ACT & TAS: 6:00 a.m. AEST

6:00 a.m. AEST NT & SA: 5:30 a.m. ACST

5:30 a.m. ACST WA: 4:00 a.m. AWST

4:00 a.m. AWST NZ: 8:00 a.m. NZST

Great news for early risers, terrible for those that wish to perish when the sun decides to rise!

How to watch it

The PlayStation Showcase will be streaming on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch accounts. It’s very possible that the PlayStation Australia YouTube channel will also broadcast the showcase with the welcome addition of localised release dates (if there are any). In that case, here’s the link to their account too.

What to expect from the PlayStation Showcase

I’m not gonna say it. Okay, yes, I am. You should expect PlayStation games.

But to be somewhat specific but still notably vague, PlayStation has said on their blog that the showcase will focus on “PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world”. They also say to expect “a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators”.

Considering the showcase is running for over an hour to boot, chances are we’re probably going to see a lot! How exciting!