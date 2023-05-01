‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Eurovision 2023: When Does the Chaos Kick off, and Who’s Representing Australia?

Get excited, Australia, because Eurovision 2023 is back! The eccentric European song contest holds a dear place in the hearts of Australians. To help you prepare for the colourful music event, we’ve pulled together a list of key details for you. Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and how to watch it from Australia.

Here we go!

Eurovision 2023: Event location and dates

When is Eurovision 2023 and how to watch in Australia. (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

If you’re wondering when and where you can catch Eurovision in 2023, the event dates are as follows:

  • Semi-final 1: 9 May 2023
  • Semi-final 2: 11 May 2023
  • Grand Final: 13 May 2023

Traditionally, Eurovision is hosted by the city that won the competition in the previous year. In 2022, Ukraine was the winner, but due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the UK will be hosting this year on the country’s behalf.

The contest will be held in Liverpool at the Liverpool Arena (aka M&S Bank Arena).

The theme this year is ‘United By Music’.

Who is Australia’s Eurovision Song Contest entrant?

Australia has been competing in Eurovision since 2015. Last year we had Sheldon Riley performing ‘Not The Same’ which landed us 15th place — not bad!

In 2023, the synth-metal band Voyager will be representing Australia. The band will play their song ‘Promise’, which you can check out below.

Who else is competing this year?

There are 37 countries slated to compete in the contest for 2023. You can check out the list of competitors on the Eurovision website.

How do I watch Eurovision 2023 in Australia?

Image: Voyager

As per usual, SBS is broadcasting Eurovision in Australia for 2023. The network will be covering all the events from May 10 through to May 14.

The competition will be aired live from Wednesday, May 10 through to Sunday, May 14, at 5:00 am AEST. This will be followed by the prime time broadcast from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand. You can read more about the broadcast here.

To get yourself prepped for the weird and wonderful event, you can watch Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix to get a taste of that classic Eurovision energy.

This article has been updated since its original publish date. 

Comments

  • I hate to be contrary but there’s a couple of errors in the conclusion of article which you may think worth correcting.

    1) Think About Things was indeed a favourite to win had the contest gone ahead last year. There was no contest though, so no winner. It did win a bunch of fan polls though.

    3) Duncan Laurence won IN Tel Aviv; he is not FROM Tel Aviv. He’s from The Netherlands, hence the competition this year being held in The Netherlands.

