Eurovision 2023: When Does the Chaos Kick off, and How Do I Vote?

Get excited, Australia, because Eurovision 2023 is back! The eccentric European song contest holds a dear place in the hearts of Australians. To help you prepare for the colourful music event, we’ve pulled together a list of key details for you. Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and how to watch it from Australia.

Here we go!

Eurovision 2023: Event location and dates

If you’re wondering when and where you can catch Eurovision in 2023, the event dates are as follows:

Semi-final 1: 9 May 2023

Semi-final 2: 11 May 2023

Grand Final: 13 May 2023

Traditionally, Eurovision is hosted by the city that won the competition in the previous year. In 2022, Ukraine was the winner, but due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the UK will be hosting this year on the country’s behalf.

The contest will be held in Liverpool at the Liverpool Arena (aka M&S Bank Arena).

The theme this year is ‘United By Music’.

Who is Australia’s Eurovision Song Contest entrant?

Australia has been competing in Eurovision since 2015. Last year we had Sheldon Riley performing ‘Not The Same’ which landed us 15th place — not bad!

In 2023, the synth-metal band Voyager will be representing Australia. The band will play their song ‘Promise’, which you can check out below.

Who else is competing this year?

There are 37 countries slated to compete in the contest for 2023. You can check out the list of competitors on the Eurovision website.

How do I watch Eurovision 2023 in Australia?

As per usual, SBS is broadcasting Eurovision in Australia for 2023. The network will be covering all the events from May 10 through to May 14.

The competition will be aired live from Wednesday, May 10 through to Sunday, May 14, at 5:00 am AEST. This will be followed by the prime time broadcast from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand. You can read more about the broadcast here.

How do I vote?

The voting process for Eurovision is a little, well… complicated. But in a nutshell, folks from participating countries will be able to vote for songs performed in the semi-final their country is competing in (for Australia, that is Semi-Final 2 on May 13). You cannot vote for your own country, however.

There is also a ‘rest of the world’ category for people from non-participating countries to vote in.

Here is a video explaining the process in more depth.

You can place your vote via Eurovision’s app, phone/SMS or online. Check out your options here.

To get yourself prepped for the weird and wonderful event, you can watch Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix to get a taste of that classic Eurovision energy.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.