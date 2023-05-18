12 New Marvel Series Coming to Disney+ in 2023 and Beyond

Disney+ has come a long way since it launched in 2019, and that’s in large part thanks to its exclusive movies and series, a large number of which are now Marvel-related.

At both D23 and Comic-Con over the past year, Marvel Studios has made a number of announcements about upcoming content in the Marvel TV show space.

Here are all the new Marvel Disney+ series coming our way in 2023 and beyond.

All the Marvel series coming to Disney+

Marvel Phase 4 on Disney+

Before we get into all the new stuff, let’s talk about Phase 4 on Disney+, which kicked off the MCU’s TV content.

If you’re still catching up with everything that went on, here are all the Phase 4 TV instalments on Disney+:

WandaVision (2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Loki – Season 1 (2021)

What If…? – Season 1 (2021)

Hawkeye (2021)

Moon Knight (2022)

Ms Marvel (2022)

I am Groot (2022)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

Werewolf By Night [Special Presentation] (2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special [Special Presentation] (2022)

You can stream all these over on Disney+ now.

And here is what you will see hitting screens soon.

Marvel Phase 5 on Disney+

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion adapts one of Marvel’s most infamous comic book storylines. With the return of the shapeshifting Skrulls, it will be harder than ever to tell who is who.

The series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

This is quite possibly one of the most exciting projects on Marvel’s upcoming slate, mainly because it also introduces Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke to the MCU.

Release date: June 21, 2023

Loki – Season 2

Loki’s debut season set the stage for many big things to come in the MCU as Tom Hiddleston’s character unravelled the mysteries of the Time Variance Authority and travelled to the Citadel at the End of Time, where he and his variant Sylvie caused a ripple effect that sets up Marvel’s next big bad: Kang the Conquerer.

Some more details about Loki season 2 were announced at D23, which included the reveal that Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) is joining the cast. An exclusive trailer was also shown to attendees and apparently shows Loki trying to warn everyone about the impending threat of Kang.

The post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was also taken directly from Loki’s second season and reveals another of Kang’s variants.

Release date: October 6, 2023

Echo

In Hawkeye, we were introduced to a new face – Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez – who is now getting her own series with Echo.

In her MCU debut, we learned that Maya was raised in part by infamous villain Kingpin, and it’s confirmed that Vincent D’Onofrio will return in the series. Here’s the synopsis:

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

In a first for Marvel’s Disney+ series, all episodes of Echo are going to drop at once rather than follow a weekly release schedule.

Release date: November 29, 2023

Ironheart

Iron Man may be gone, but his legacy lives on in the MCU. We don’t know much about Ironheart yet but it seems it will follow a similar story to that of the comics.

All Marvel can tell us is that Riri Williams (played by Dominique Throne), who was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.

Release date: TBA

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha Harkness was no doubt the breakout star from WandaVision in 2021. Clearly, everyone at Marvel thought the same, which is why we’ll see Kathryn Hahn headline her own Disney+ series as the witch. Aubrey Plaza also has an unknown role which is, quite frankly, perfect casting.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (previously known as House of Harkness) is currently filming, so we can expect it some time in 2024.

Release date: TBA

Daredevil: Born Again

For years fans have been wondering whether the Marvel series that were once on Netflix would return in the MCU. When Charlie Cox made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock and She-Hulk as Daredevil, it seemed like those suspicions were being confirmed.

Now the character is getting his very own solo series on Disney+ titled Daredevil: Born Again. The new show will consist of a whopping 18 episodes and star both Cox and Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio.

The series is currently filming in New York, so we can look for that one in 2024.

Release date: TBA

Armour Wars

Marvel finally provided an update on Armor Wars at D23 with Don Cheadle on hand to discuss his return as James “Rhodey” Rhodes in the series. It’s expected the series will deal with the theft of Tony Stark’s suit tech, requiring Rhodey to suit up in his War Machine armour.

The six-episode series will take place after the events of Secret Invasion, in which Cheadle also appears.

Release date: TBA

Wonder Man

An intriguing new project from Marvel is Wonder Man, which will be produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in the lead role with Ben Kingsley returning to his MCU role as Trevor Slattery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will centre on a “Hollywood stuntman and actor trying to make it big in the movies.”

Release date: TBA

Marvel Animated Series on Disney+

What If…? Season 2

The MCU’s first foray into animated multiversal madness is coming back for a second season. What If..? Season 2 will pick up the story from the first season with more actors from the MCU reprising their roles.

After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of What If…? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.

I saw an episode from the new season at Comic-Con and can tell you that many exciting characters are making an appearance in this one (including the queen: Scarlet Witch).

Release date: TBA

X-MEN ’97

If you miss the good old days of the X-Men animated series, then Disney+ has a treat for you.

Announced at Disney+ Day X-MEN ’97 is a new animated series exploring stories set in the same iconic ’90s timeline of the original. The classic lineup will be back with the likes of Beast, Wolverine, Jean Gray and Storm confirmed.

Release date: TBA

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Spider-Man’s impact on the MCU is not slowing down and we’ll next see the character in his very own animated series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The animation follows Peter Parker in his high school years on his journey to becoming Spider-Man (prior to his appearance in Civil War).

The panel at Comic-Con revealed that many Marvel characters will be joining him on his quest, including Runaways’ Nico Minoru and Harry Osborne. He’ll also come across many iconic villains such as Norma Osborne, Doc Ock, Scorpion and Rhino. Not to mention Daredevil and Doctor Strange will be showing up as well!

The fun won’t stop there with Spider-Man: Sophomore Year also in development.

Release date: TBA

Marvel Zombies

If you liked the zombies in Marvel’s What If…? then you’ll want to tune in to Marvel Zombies.

The animated series from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

Some of the zombies we know we’ll be seeing were announced at SDCC and include Abomination, Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel. Oof, I don’t like anyone taking on those odds. Luckily a crack team of heroes including Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova is up to the task.

Release date: TBA

This article has been updated since its original publish date.