Dyson’s Slashing up to $550 off its Famous Stick Vacuums Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and stuck on all the corners in your house) but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy, do we have some good news for you?! Dyson is currently offering up to $550 off its best-selling vacuum cleaners.

That’s right, you can save up to $550 on various Dyson best-sellers from now until May 31 (or while stocks last). Plus, if vacs don’t tickle your fancy, you can also get up to $200 off the Pure Hot+Cool Link, which is stunning timing as we head into winter.

There’s also a bunch of free bonus gifts with purchase across Dyson’s haircare range if you’re in the market for one of the cult-famous hot tools.

We’ve rounded up exactly what’s on offer to make things that little bit easier for you.

READ MORE A Running List of Boxing Day Sales You Can Shop Online

Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales

Dyson Ball Vacuum Sales

Dyson Fan Sales

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link (was $799, now $599 — save $200)

Dyson Hair Tool Deals

Gift with purchase offer (gifts are subject to change):

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete in exclusive Prussian Blue colourway + complimentary gift (Dyson AirwrapTM stand)

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in exclusive Prussian Blue colourway + complimentary gift (Dyson SupersonicTM stand)

You can shop the Dyson sales here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.