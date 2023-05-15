‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Dyson’s Slashing up to $550 off its Famous Stick Vacuums Right Now

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: May 15, 2023 at 4:21 pm -
Filed to:cleaning
dealsdysonvacuum
Dyson’s Slashing up to $550 off its Famous Stick Vacuums Right Now
Image: Dyson Instagram
If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and stuck on all the corners in your house) but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy, do we have some good news for you?! Dyson is currently offering up to $550 off its best-selling vacuum cleaners.

That’s right, you can save up to $550 on various Dyson best-sellers from now until May 31 (or while stocks last). Plus, if vacs don’t tickle your fancy, you can also get up to $200 off the Pure Hot+Cool Link, which is stunning timing as we head into winter. 

There’s also a bunch of free bonus gifts with purchase across Dyson’s haircare range if you’re in the market for one of the cult-famous hot tools.

We’ve rounded up exactly what’s on offer to make things that little bit easier for you. 

Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales

Dyson’s Slashing up to $550 off its Famous Stick Vacuums Right Now
Dyson Gen5detect Complete

Dyson Ball Vacuum Sales

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal+ vacuum
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal+ vacuum

Dyson Fan Sales

Dyson’s Slashing up to $550 off its Famous Stick Vacuums Right Now
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link

Dyson Hair Tool Deals

Dyson’s Slashing up to $550 off its Famous Stick Vacuums Right Now

Gift with purchase offer (gifts are subject to change):

You can shop the Dyson sales here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

  • Dyson are overpriced junk, from short runtime, dust container latches that break after a year, and a whole raft of other complaints, you are just paying for a name, not quality. Try the Airram from Bissell, much better, much cheaper.

