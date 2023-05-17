Grab a Sex Toy for up to 70% Off With Click Frenzy’s Horniest Deals

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re a new to the world of self-pleasure or a professional, you’ve come to the right place. Thanks to the Click Frenzy gods, all of our favourite brands – from Normal to Lovehoney and Lelo – are offering up to 70 per cent off a massive range of sex toys, including vibrators, dildos, cock rings and oh so much more.

The Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 sale is on now and will run until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 18, which means you have about two days left to shop all things sex toys or kitchenware, tech and more.

Big orgasm givers like the Quinn, Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut and Lelo Lily 2 are all going for cheap. So get ready to be tickled by our top picks.

The best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 sex toy sales in Australia

The Flynn

Flynn was $160, now $80 from Normal

If you’re thinking about spicing things up in the bedroom with your partner, our pal Flynn here can help. This c-ring sits at the base of a penis or dildo and uses pressure to sustain an erection, so you or your buddy can go harder for longer.

There’s even a vibration option that can stimulate your partner at the moment of penetration.

Click Frenzy Deal: Take 50 per cent at checkout with Normal using the code VIBEFRENZY

Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut

Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut was $199.95, now $149.96 from Lovehoney

The Womanizer Duo offers an unprecedented level of orgasmic bliss.

Thanks to innovative pleasure air technology, it uses gentle air oscillations that arouse your clitoris while its flexible shaft massages your G-spot. It cums with 10 different vibration patterns and 12 different intensity levels of G-spot vibration.

Click Frenzy Deal: Up to 25 per cent off full-priced items at Lovehoney

Lelo Lily 2

Lelo Lily 2 was $199, now $169 at Lelo

Formed from velvety-soft silicone and shaped to perfection, this vibe fits in the palm of your hand as it sends waves of pleasure to your clitoris.

It comes with eight exciting patterns and is completely waterproof, so you can tailor it to suit your vibe and even bring it with you into a warm bath.

Click Frenzy Deal: Up to 50 per cent off at Lelo

Lovehoney Bumper Booty Bundle

Lovehoney Bumper Booty Bundle was $89.95, now $67.46

With curves in all the right places, this little booty bundle features vibrating anal beads and a prostate massager, as well as a regular butt plug and a douche, giving you plenty of playful options.

Click Frenzy Deal: Up to 25 per cent off full-priced items at Lovehoney

Lelo Enigma

Lelo Enigma was $279, now $223.20 from Lelo

Made from extra-soft silicone with gorgeous metallic plastic accents, Enigma feels as incredible as it looks. Lelo’s Enigma uses sonic wave technology to stimulate your clitoris, while the flexible shaft targets your G-spot with its bulbous tip.

Click Frenzy Deal: Up to 50 per cent off at Lelo

Rose Glow 2-in-1 Clitoral Suction Vibration with Love Egg

Rose Glow 2-in-1 Clitoral Suction Vibrator with Love Egg was $89.95, now $67.46

If you’re looking for a toy into the bedroom that will double your pleasure, this little rose-shaped egg vibrator and clit sucker is the perfect starting point.

Explore 10 different suction patterns to find one that will get you off in minutes.

Click Frenzy Deal: Up to 20 per cent off at Lovehoney

Satisfyer Pro 2

Pro 2 was $109.99, now $85.99 at Wild Secrets

The Satisfyer Pro 2 uses innovative air pulse technology to create oral-like sucking and massaging sensations that will send you to orgasm heaven.

It was designed with an easy-to-hold curved handle with a soft silicone opening at the top that encircles your clitoris.

Click Frenzy Deal: Up to 70 per cent off at Wild Secrets + an extra 20 per cent off everything using the code EXTRAFRENZY

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise was $209, now $167 at Lelo

Lelo’s Sona 2 uses sonic waves and pulses, rather than conventional vibrations, to stimulate the whole clitoris, resulting in a truly breathtaking experience.

It features 12 different settings to explore via the simple controls and can be used in the bath, shower or hot tub, thanks to its waterproof silicone design.

Click Frenzy Deal: Up to 50 per cent off at Lelo

If you’re keen for more deals, then follow the rest of our Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 sales coverage here.