7 Great Recipes From TikTok’s $10 Meal Challenge

The cost of living crisis is serving up all kinds of financial chaos right now and that includes our ability to afford the simplest of things – like food. If you’re on the lookout for easy meals to make while on a budget right now you can always rely on TikTok to provide the answer. FoodTok is going crazy right now with the $10 meal challenge, which is seeing TikTok users share their favourite dishes you can make for less than 10 bucks.

A simple search through the FookTok hashtag on the app will deliver you endless suggestions for cheap meals, but we thought we’d gather some of the top ones we’ve seen for you below.

The best of TikTok’s $10 meal challenge

Aussie Mum and home cook @jennnaaayy have heaps of suggestions for cheap meals, including under $10 and $20 meals and ways to do your weekly shop for less than $100. Honestly, good luck getting through all these recipes, there are so many good ones. For example, check out this video for curried pumpkin soup.

Speaking of soup ideas, Aussie @tweeshayz shared this $10 meal idea for lasagne soup. Yes, you read that correctly.

This cheap Hokkien noodle recipe, which serves 8 people for under $20, is another winner.

Nathan Lyons, aka @kookingwithakoori, has a cookbook now and these budget recipes prove why. One of our top picks is this guide for making Mi Goreng steak noodles.

Meal prep maestro @chrismertz.fit often shares easy-to-make dishes that will last you multiple days and he’s also jumped on the budget-friendly trend. For example, check out these chicken and spaghetti meatballs that won’t cost you more than $10.

We’re fans of the old potato here at Lifehacker so @aussiemumcook’s $10 stuffed potato recipe certainly appeals to us.

For the ALDI fiends out there (hello, us) this $10 meal challenge from @meredithhelff for sausage pasta is a hit.

Do you have any recipes or suggestions for cheap meals? Let us know in the comments so we can all get through these hard times together.