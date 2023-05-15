A Simple Guide to This Year’s Bledisloe Cup

The Bledisloe Cup is returning for 2023, meaning the rugby squads for both Australia and New Zealand have their shot at the trophy.

If you’re keen to catch all the action in this space, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Bledisloe Cup and the much-anticipated games.

What’s the Bledisloe Cup?

For the uninitiated, the Bledisloe Cup is a rugby union competition that runs annually between the national teams of Australia (Wallabies) and New Zealand (All Blacks). The event has been running since the 1930s and attracts a heap of attention every year – despite the fact that New Zealand mostly takes home the title.

When and where are the 2023 Bledisloe Cup matches being held?

Rugby fans, mark your calendars because we have the details for your Wallabies vs All Blacks matches ready and waiting.

First Bledisloe Cup test: Wallabies v New Zealand, 7:50 pm AEST, Saturday, July 29, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Wallabies v New Zealand, 7:50 pm AEST, Saturday, July 29, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Second Bledisloe Cup test: Wallabies v New Zealand, 2:35 pm NZST/12:35 pm AEST Saturday, August 5 at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

The third test was canned in 2022, with the news dropping that the series would be reduced to two games because, well… the games historically go to the All Blacks every year. So, there is little desire for a third game.

Of this year’s comp, Rugby Australia CEO, Andy Marinos shared that the Wallabies are keen to “get hold of some silverware” ahead of the Rugby World Cup this year.

“With a new Wallaby coach in charge [Eddie Jones] and being the last coach to have won the Bledisloe Cup, expectations will be high throughout the international series,” he shared.

Where can I watch the competition live?

You can catch the 2023 Bledisloe Cup on Nine, with Stan Sport streaming all matches ad-free, live and on-demand. There are also some Rugby docos available to watch on the streaming service if you’d like to tune in to some extra content.

Stan members can add Stan Sport access to their subscriptions for an additional $15 per month. More on what the service offers is available here.

For those who would like to check out the games in the flesh, you can check out information on tickets to all Wallabies matches here.

Other major rugby 2023 events

If you’re keen to watch more rugby matches this year, the Men’s World Competition competition is set for September 9, 2023. Read up on that here.

