Click Frenzy Mayhem Kicks Off Soon, Here’s Everything Need to Know

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Grab your wallets, folks, because Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 is fast approaching. The bi-annual shopping event kicks off on Tuesday, May 16, at 7pm (AEST) and will run for 53 hours, so there’s going to be loads of Click Frenzy deals piling up in your inbox over the coming week. However, we’re here to make life simpler for you by collecting all the best deals in one place.

What is Click Frenzy?

Starting in 2012, Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that happens twice a year (Mayhem and Main Event), in addition to a few smaller pop-up events (such as JuLove and Travel Frenzy). Each year since its inception, it’s gotten bigger and better with your favourite brands such as THE ICONIC, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys, Glassons, and more, slashing anywhere between 20% to 80% off a range of products.

When does Click Frenzy Mayhem Start?

Click Frenzy’s main event, 2023, starts on Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm (AEST) and will run until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, May 18. That’s a total of 53 hours to bag yourself a bargain. That said, some retailers like to extend their sales beyond the two-day event, so keep an eye out for that wherever you plan to shop.

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ll be compiling a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them.

The best Click Frenzy 2023 sales

While the list of participating retailers is yet to be released, we anticipate that the usual big-name brands like THE ICONIC, Sephora, The Good Guys, Adore Beauty, Koala and more will likely feature on this year’s lineup.

As always, we’ll update this article regularly throughout the sale event with all the best Click Frenzy deals, so be sure to check back in closer to May 16.

READ MORE Here’s How to Prepare for the Upcoming Click Frenzy Mayhem Sales

How to get the best Click Frenzy deals

You can find out full guide on how to get access to the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals right here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.