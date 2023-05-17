The 8 Best Kitchen and Home Appliance Deals to Eat up This Click Frenzy

By now, you would’ve heard that a little sales event called Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 is in full swing. As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, it’s your chance to finally upgrade that old toaster or treat yourself to a fancy new appliance, such as an air fryer or KitchenAid stand mixer. Thanks to Click Frenzy, there’s thousands of delicious deals going on kitchen appliances and cookware. Is it getting hot in the kitchen right now, or is it just us?

Click Frenzy Frenzy Mayhem 2023 is on now and will run until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, 18 May. However, you’ll have to be quick if you’re don’t want to miss out on swiping the very best Click Frenzy offers.

To give you a little taste of what’s out there, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite picks.

The best 2023 Click Frenzy Mayhem kitchen and home appliance deals

If you head on over to The Good Guys, you can save 10 to 20 per cent on a huge range of kitchen goods, from toasters to electric frying pans and more by using the code CLICKNOW at checkout.

One of the best deals available right now is for the Nespresso Capsule Coffee Machine, which you can pick up for $206.10 (down from $369) and also receive a $60 coffee credit with your purchase.

Save big on top appliances like kettles and air fryers, including this KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer for $499 (usually $699) and this Healthy Choice 16L Air Fryer for $170.95 (RRP $229.95).

It’s Click Frenzy Mayhem over at Kleva at the moment, with between 20 to 60 per cent off all things kitchen. You can even get a free Sumo Slicer worth $69.95 with any purchase – all you have to do is use the code FRENZYSUMO at checkout. A Sumo Slicer is a convenient and easy way to finely chop, slice or mince vegetables and save yourself from doing all the work. A massive timesaver in the kitchen.

For those of you who are hoping to upgrade your matching cookware sets, Harris Scarfe has got an exclusive sale going for all its “friends”. Until Friday May 19, you can enjoy 60 per cent off cast iron cookware, such as this Smith & Nobel 5L iron casserole for $51.99 (down from $129.99).

You can also create the best roast pork crackling on the planet (and no, you don’t have to tell anyone the secret special sauce is to pop it in an air fryer). Harris Scarf has slashed prices on air fryers by 40 per cent, so you can grab this Smith & Nobel 7.5L one for $114.99 (usually $229.99).

Including baking goods, dining sets, and kitchen storage options, Spotlight’s epic sale will give you discounts on all your dinner party needs for less. Take this four-pack of Circleware Winston whiskey glasses that are going for just $6 (usually $20), for example.

There’s also 40 per cent off all dinnerware and glassware as well as 30 to 50 per cent off pots and pans for VIP members.

Save on kitchen decor, table mats, oven mitts and more with the code FRENZY10. This includes getting your hands on the Cucina Striped Tablecloth for $59.99 (usually $119.99). Hosting that weekend dinner party has never looked better.

Salt & Pepper’s specialty is beautiful dining sets. That’s why if you’re in the market for new crockery and plates, you’ll want to check out this sale. You can nab the set pictured here for $59.95 (usually $179.95).

The House Frenzy Sale is nuts. Right now, you can save up to 75 per cent on all your kitchen essentials and get an extra 20 per cent off with the code FRENZYME20. You know you want to.

If you’re still not convinced, would it help if we told you that you could get this 10-piece Baccarat Granite Kitchenware set for $1,300 off its RRP, along with a bonus six-piece knife block valued at $499.99 as well. Yeah, you’re welcome.

PSA: we’ll be updating this running list of the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals right here, so bookmark this page to stay in the loop.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.