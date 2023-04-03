Here’s Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

BEEF (April 6)

BEEF was one of the things to watch out of SXSW this year. The series stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in a dramatic tale of revenge after the two get into a road rage incident.

Sweet Tooth – Season 2 (April 27)

The delightful fantasy show Sweet Tooth is back for a second season, this time following Gus, the half boy half deer hero, as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world divided between magical creatures and humans.

What to watch on Stan this month

The Portable Door (April 7)

The Portable Door, based on the books by Tom Holt, feels like a mix of Harry Potter and The Good Place. The story takes place within the walls of a magical London firm that is responsible for manufacturing concepts like coincidences, under the guidance of an enigmatic CEO.

Lucky Hank (new episode weekly)

If you’re missing some Bob Odenkirk on your screen since Better Call Saul ended, then Lucky Hank is the show for you. Odenkirk stars in the series as an English department chair at an underfunded college in Pennsylvania who is dealing with a midlife crisis.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

The Matildas: The World At Our Feet (April 26)

Our homegrown female soccer team, The Matildas, get their time in the spotlight in this Disney+ docuseries, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the legendary team as they prepare for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Mandalorian – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

After an almost two-year wait, Mando and Grogu are back on our screens in The Mandalorian Season 3. Reunited after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin must now travel to Mandalore to seek redemption for the transgression of removing his helmet – as is the Mandalorian way.

What to watch on Binge this month

Love Me – Season 2 (April 6)

Binge’s original series Love Me returns for Season 2 this April, continuing the journey of the Mathieson family as they experience love at different times in their lives.

Love & Death (April 27)

Elizabeth Olsen leads the new true crime limited series Love & Death, which is about an axe murder in a small Texas town as well as the subsequent trial. Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, who is accused of the murder, with Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Krysten Ritter also starring.

Succession – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

The fourth and (sob) final season of Succession is here. Do any of the Roys have a shot at owning the company after Logan basically locked them all out last season? One thing is for sure in the Roy family, they won’t go down without a fight.

What to watch on Prime Video this month

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Season 5 (April 14)

It’s time to say thank you and goodnight to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel as it releases its fifth and final season this month. The comedy series has seen Midge go from a 1950s suburban housewife to a successful stand-up comedian, but in Season 5, she finally gets a shot at her ultimate dream.

Citadel (April 28)

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra team up in the Russo Brothers’ new Prime Video series Citadel. The duo star as spies for a legendary agency, who must remember their pasts after their memories are erased and take on the Manticore crime syndicate.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (April 7)

Taking place four years before the events of Grease, Rise of the Pink Ladies follows four outcasts at Rydell High who dare to have fun on their own terms.

Yellowjackets – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

The twist-filled supernatural drama series Yellowjackets returns this month, hopefully, to answer some of our many questions about what really went down in the forest with the stranded girl’s soccer team. This season introduces an adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) into the playing field, as well as Elijah Wood as a new citizen detective.

What to watch on Apple TV+ this month

The Last Thing He Told Me (April 14)

Another pick from Reese’s Book Club, the adaptation of The Last Thing He Told Me stars Jennifer Garner as a woman who must connect with her 16-year-old stepdaughter to find out the truth of why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Ted Lasso – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Finally, everyone’s favourite optimistic coach Ted Lasso is back on the field. After Nate’s betrayal in Season 2, we’re gearing up for an epic rivalry in Season 3, that will surely test Ted’s resolve as well as that of the Richmond team.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.