Bottom’s Up: Here Are the Hottest New Bars and Restaurants Across Australia

If you’re one who likes to stay ‘in the know’ when it comes to new restaurant and bar openings, this article is going to be a real treat for you. Tourism Australia has dropped its Hot List of Aussie travel experiences for the first months of 2023, and it details all the biggest hospitality openings around the country.

So, if you’re someone who tends to Google ‘new restaurants near me’ on the regular, allow us to help with this curated list of venues you’ll probably want to check out.

Tourism Australia’s hot list: new restaurants and bars

The below descriptions can be attributed to Tourism Australia.

New restaurants and bars in Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia

Dokeo

Opened February 2023

There’s no shortage of wine bars in Adelaide/Tarntanya, but Dokeo, a cafe-by-day, bar-by-night, is serving up wine with a difference. Owned by duo Vasily Sekerin and Daniel Gregg, Dokeo is focused on sourcing coffee ethically and reducing barriers for small winemakers entering the market. The pair are passionate about supporting emerging local producers, with a wine offering that draws on mostly natural, minimal-interventional, and small-batch drops, poured by the bottle and glass. Once the sun sets and the espresso machine is powered down, wine is served alongside an inventive food menu, with Filipino-influenced dishes like Salmon Kinalaw and Chicken Adobo.

Any Given Sunday

Opened March 2023

Discover Any Given Sunday, the newest addition to Adelaide/Tarntanya’s north-west hospitality scene. Open all week, this coffee shop is located in a charmingly converted corner store and is already causing a stir among locals. Serving up delectable coffee and pastries, along with a selection of sandwiches and toasties, Any Given Sunday is the perfect spot for a morning pick-me-up or a leisurely breakfast. Co-owners Alex and Alice Perisic spent six months renovating the space and the minimalist interior is both stylish and inviting, making it the perfect spot for a casual catch-up with friends or work meeting. On weekends, Any Given Sunday offers a special treat – gibanica, a traditional Serbian pastry made with a secret family recipe passed down from Alex’s mother, offering something a little unique that you won’t find anywhere else.

The Light Room

Opened January 2023

Named after its stunning views over Light Square and artistic light fixtures, The Light Room has opened above Aurora Restaurant and The Lab in Adelaide/Tarntanya’s inner city. This unique bar and event space brings people together to celebrate, connect and explore. More than just a bar, The Light Room is serving up bespoke cocktails, beer, wine and spirits alongside a collection of ‘grammable fine art and lighting fixtures. Set to hold a range of immersive experiences throughout the year, the space encapsulates a moody, all-black gallery featuring artwork by local and international artists, as well as a studio with enormous LED screens for something truly spectacular.

Lady Luck

Opened February 2023

Lady Luck is the new brunch spot in Mount Barker, Adelaide Hills, that is already becoming a favourite with the locals. Bunches of sunflowers and a colourful array of fruits and vegetables, make it feel like you’re stepping into owners, Maddi and Taylah Cannys’s home. Located only 30 mins from Adelaide/Tarntanya’s city, Lady Luck is serving up a small but curated menu of mouthwatering dishes including a crispy chicken burger, falafel bowl, and leek and chive dumplings and De Groot coffee. The menu is inspired by the sisters’ 20 years of local and international hospitality experience while the space has been designed to reflect their eclectic taste.

Patch Kitchen and Garden

Opened February 2023

An 1880s post office and general store has been transformed into the Adelaide Hills’ newest restaurant. Located in the town of Stirling, Patch Kitchen & Garden celebrates local food and wine producers with their extensive menus serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The space blends the cosiness of a country home with trendy European design and serves as a hub for people to eat, explore, or share a bottle of wine. With local wineries, breweries, distilleries, markets, farms and even strawberry fields in this beautiful regional haven, Patch Kitchen & Garden has a plethora of produce to work with when creating their delicious food.

Kiin

Opened December 2022

Created by hospitality greats Ben Bertei and David Wickwa, Kiin (Thai for ‘eat’) brings a taste of modern Thai cuisine to Adelaide/Tarntanya. The menu reflects Bertei’s extensive experience with the Thai cuisine. Dishes include turmeric, ginger and brie arancini to start, followed by white peach ‘som tum’, and charred Port Lincoln squid with yellow curry butter sauce, lemongrass and lime leaf. Located in the heart of the CBD with frontage that opens onto Angas Street, the restaurant has a charming appeal and inviting atmosphere sure to beguile any curious passers-by.

Dolly

Opened January 2023

Dolly, a new disco-inspired bar and eatery, has opened in Unley, one of Adelaide/Tarntanya’s trendiest suburbs. The sleek new bar is located just south of the CBD on the ground floor of a sleek new apartment complex. Created by the team behind Bar Lune, Dolly is the perfect spot for your next night out, offering share-style snack bites and a crafty cocktail menu. The cocktail list features inspired creations like The Parton with gin, elderflower, chartreuse, apple and lemon and Pandanic mixing pandan-infused white rum, macadamia and pineapple. Whether you’re looking to have a drink, for something delicious to eat, a boogie with friends, or all of the above, Dolly brings all the vibes with a touch of disco.

Allegra

Opened January 2023

Adelaide/Tarntanya’s only plant-based fine dining restaurant, Allegra, is set to return this month after a 16-month hiatus. The much loved restaurant will be reopening with a new approach to seasonal plant-based dining and moves to serving a decadent 12 to 16 course degustation menu instead of the 10-dish menu previously on offer. Located on central Gilles Street, the venue is a dapper affair with refined furnishings across the 28-seat dining room. Owners Melissa and Federico Pisanelli are excited to once again be serving up exceptional plant-based dishes following a brief break to explore Basque country, which is sure to have influenced the new menu celebrating fresh, seasonal produce.

Bar Riot

Opened January 2023

Sustainable wine company Riot Wine Co, now has a CBD outpost with Bar Riot opening in the centre of Adelaide/Tarntanya . Located on Gilbert Street, Riot Wine Co’s adventurous food menu features dishes such as pig’s head croquettes, Molotov cake and sardines with chorizo salsa matcha, all made to compliment the company’s signature tap wines served out of a 1000-litre terracotta wine vase, custom-crafted and shipped from Italy. The wine vase is the focal point for the bar, tying in with the pastel pink seats and open-air stone kitchen.

Adelaide Hills, South Australia

New Bird in Hand Cellar Door

Opened March 2023

Iconic winery Bird in Hand has officially reopened its doors after a three-year, multi-million dollar redevelopment. Visitors are now invited to experience the newly revamped cellar door, which has been updated to provide an enhanced tasting experience. Bird in Hand has worked diligently to upgrade both its cellar door experience and its winery operations, with a plan to offer a full restaurant service in the near future. Bird in Hand has also unveiled a new private tasting space in the cellar. This exclusive area offers access to rare and back-vintage wines that are only available on-site.

New restaurants in Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria

Monet & Friends at No. 35 Restaurant

Opened February 2023

Indulge the senses with a three-course culinary masterpiece inspired by Claude Monet and French Impressionism at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins’ No. 35 Restaurant. Available every Thursday and Friday from 12:30 pm, the menu celebrates Sofitel Melbourne on Collins’ partnership with Australia’s first permanent digital art gallery, The LUME, by paying homage to the gallery’s multi-sensory Monet & Friends experience. Guest can kick off their Monet-inspired culinary adventure with an entree of 62° egg, garlic and parsley mixed mushroom, parmesan croutons and porcini velouté followed by a main course of confit duck leg tagine, slow cooked apricot, couscous, almonds, glazed carrots and beetroot and finished off with a pistachio sponge cake, vanilla patisserie, granola, compressed strawberry and dulce de leche ice cream.

North and Common and Olivine

Opened February 2023

Melbourne/Narrm’s newest elevated bistro, North & Common, and chic wine bar, Olivine have opened in the billion-dollar Pentridge lifestyle precinct in Coburg. The produce-driven seasonal menus at North & Common have been created by Melbourne-born Head Chef, Thomas Woods and feature dishes such as Rock Oysters served with a classic mignonette, grilled rib-eye, smoked bone marrow glaze with a horseradish cream and a roasted bass groper with crustacean sauce and fermented tomato. Evidenced by the extensive walk-in cellar, wine is the star of the menu at Olivine which has been curated by one of the country’s most exciting Sommeliers, Liinaa Berry.

The Singleton’s Delicious Discoveries

Opened February 2023

A new gastronomic adventure has hit Melbourne/Narrm, with beloved Malaysian-born Australian chef, Poh Ling Yeow, teaming up with The Singleton malt scotch whisky to treat ing guests’ taste buds to a sensational dining experience. Diners are invited to head to the quirky QT Melbourne in the heart of the city, for an exclusive journey of taste with The Singleton’s Delicious Discoveries. Indulge in a spread of eight delectable sweet and savoury dishes, whilst sipping on two signature cocktails. Be wowed as the courses make their way to you on a sushi train conveyor belt, and take the flavours to the next level with paired whisky.

Stokehouse Pasta & Bar

Opened December 2022

Stokehouse Pasta & Bar, a relaxed all-day Mediterranean restaurant, has opened on the sand level beach club downstairs of Stokehouse in the seaside suburb of St Kilda. The new restaurant is led by veteran Melbourne/Narrm restaurateur Frank van Haandel’s two sons Hugh and Pete van Haandel and pays homage to the venue’s rich 30 year history with a strong focus on the high-quality food and service the Van Haandel Group is known for. The pasta led menu, created by Stokehouse Executive Chef Jason Staudt and Stokehouse Pasta & Bar’s Head Chef Brendan Anderson, features dishes such as tortellini with spinach, ricotta and pine nuts and the always popular spaghetti with crab and chilli. The menu includes Murray cod and Cape Grim sirloin to share and Italian dessert classics like Tiramisu and cannoli, alongside the hugely popular Stokehouse bombe Alaska.

Lorne, Victoria

Totti’s Lorne

Opened March 2023

Merivale’s beloved Bondi restaurant Totti’s has expanded its horizons and ventured beyond Sydney/Warrane to the coastal town of Lorne, Victoria. Executive Chef Mike Eggert, the mastermind behind the concept, has combined his signature dishes with the local knowledge and expertise of Surf Coast local, Matt Germanchis, who is heading up the kitchen. Totti’s Lorne is the perfect spot for beachgoers to indulge in some delectable dishes with the menu showcasing the finest local seafood and produce, from succulent King George Whiting to tender Apollo Bay octopus, every dish is accompanied with local wines to show off the best of the region.

Romsey, Victoria

Mount Monument Restaurant

Opened March 2023

Mount Monument Winery’s long-awaited restaurant has finally opened its doors. Nestled on the southern side of Mount Monument in Victoria’s stunning Macedon Ranges, the two-storey restaurant is carved into the hillside. Designed by the renowned architect behind Hobart/nipaluna’s MONA, Nonda Katsalidis, the venue includes a elevated floor offering breathtaking views of the eastern horizon and vineyard, while the cellar door faces west towards the forecourt and curated sculpture park. The restaurant features a menu of modern European fine dining staples that perfectly complement Mount Monument’s minimal-intervention, French-style wines.

New bars and restaurants in Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales

El Primo Sanchez

Opened February 2023

Oxford Street in Paddington now has a shot of Mexico, with the arrival of the bar and casual eatery, El Primo Sanchez. Greeted by wait-staff wearing double-breasted jackets, guests step into vibrant orange-tiled venue serving up cocktails with bite alongside a unconventional Mexican food menu bursting with flavour. To keep the night going, diners and drinkers can make use of a hidden karaoke room fitted with a telling “push for tequila” button. El Primo Sanchez is headed up by the creative director of the award winning Maybe Group, Martin Hudak, alongside co-owner Stefano Catino and bar manager Eduardo Conde.

Glory Days

Opened March 2023

Glory Days Bondi is now open for dine-in in the newly refurbished Bondi Pavilion. Situated at the northern end of the colonnade, diners can bask in uninterrupted views of Bondi Beach while indulging in beachside California dining and Australian cafe fare for all-day dining or takeaway. Brought to ‘the Pav’ by Aaron Crinis of The Good Atelier (the mastermind behind Glorietta and Glory Days Coffee in North Sydney, and The Woolpack in Redfern) this new cafe is inspired by the rose-tinted memories of holidays by the sea. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, Glory Days Bondi has got you covered.

Promenade Bondi Beach

Opened March 2023

The rejuvenation of the Australia’s most iconic beach continues with the arrival of Promenade Bondi Beach, located in the Bondi Pavillion. Nestled under the historic arches and Spanish-inspired roof of the Bondi Pavilion, this 900sqm venue offers a restaurant, intimate private spaces, and a sprawling beachside terrace bar. Recapturing the convivial spirit that made the Pavilion a community cornerstone in the 70s, Promenade Bondi Beach is the perfect spot to soak up the sun and surf while indulging in delicious food and drinks. Larger groups of up to 20 guests can relish the semi-private space ‘The Dunes’, while those seeking complete intimacy can book ‘The Grotto’ which boasts views of Bondi Beach through the Pavilion archways, as well as a semi-private terrace for pre or post-dining drinks.

Longshore

Opening April 2023

Longshore, a seafood-focused restaurant and bar, is bringing an approachable and sustainable dining experience to Chippendale. Combing coastal Australian ingredients with Asian techniques and flavours in what head chefs Jarrod Walsh and Dorothy Lee dub ‘freestyle cuisine’, the five-course tasting menu highlights signature dishes from their à la carte menu alongside an experimental 10-course snack flight. The 100-seat venue is Chippendale’s first wine bar and restaurant, with spaces tailored for a quick snack and glass of wine, and a warm ground floor dining room with prime view. Sustainability is front of mind in all of Longshores decisions; the curated cocktail menu uses the kitchen’s leftover ingredients, and minimal waste practices extend throughout the restaurant.

Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume

Opening July 2023

Internationally renowned British chef Simon Rogan, will be bringing one of the UK’s top restaurants, the newly three-Michelin starred L’Enclume, to Balmoral Beach’s iconic Bathers’ Pavilion in July 2023. Only taking residency in Sydney/Warrane for five weeks, it will be the first time Rogan transports his signature menu and style from it’s Northern England home. Staying true to his sustainable and regenerative ethos, Rogan will adapt some of L’Enclume’s renowned dishes to local and native ingredients from farms and fisheries close to Sydney/Warrane. Rogan’s extraordinary gastronomic vision and dedication to his craft will be on full display in Sydney’s north shore from 19 July.

Mirazur Beyond Borders

Opening March 2023

The culinary magic of Parisian Michelin starred restaurant Mirazur is set to open its doors right on Sydney Harbour for three weeks from March 10. Led by Mauro Colagreco, three star Michelin chef and owner of Mirazur, the French restaurant will showcase its unique take on Australian produce, in a prime residency at Pier One Sydney Harbour, a location that sits right near the iconic Harbour Bridge. Mirazur won first place on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list between 2019-2021 and is a passionate advocate for sustainability.

Petermen

Opened February 2023

Prepare to taste acclaimed Sydney/Warrane chef Josh Niland’s latest take on the best Australian seafood at his new venture, Petermen, located in St Leonards. The stellar menu is made for the table, with raw fish dishes including South West Rocks line caught bonito, and Corner Inlet Snapper and Stag Seaweed. The preserved section of the menu will feature fresh Australian seafood cured and cooked in oil with dishes including Port Lincoln Berrima Octopus, Espelette Pepper, or Flinders Island Scallops and Tasmanian Horseradish. The 60-seat restaurant and bar joins Josh’s growing seafood empire, which includes the hatted Saint Peter restaurant, Charcoal Fish in Paddington, and Fish Butchery in Waterloo. Petermen’s mission is to champion the growers and producers that seek to elevate the standard and change the culture of how we consume food.

Beau

Opened February 2023

The team behind popular restaurant Nomad have launched Beau, a Middle Eastern eatery and bar located in Fracks Lane, which connects with the sister venue in Sydney/Warrane’s Surry Hills. Beau is an all day venue celebrating the team’s love of manoush – Levantine flat bread doused in olive oil and za’atar perfect to eat in or takeaway. The ‘Beau & Dough’ day menu includes savoury manoush with toppings of labne, spiced lamb and turkish sausage; or a sweet manoush topped with halva pistachio and honey. As well as quality manoush, by night Beau offers an intimate eat-in bar setting, with an emphasis on fresh seafood. Chilled seafood platters, raw fish tabouli with manoush crackers or lobster thermidor, are just some of the exquisite options on the menu.

The Rover

Opened December 2022

The Rover has unveiled the final phase of its reinvigoration with the opening of its British-inspired seafood bistro, located upstairs at the Surry Hills bar. Featuring a daily rotation of oysters, the coastal menu also features caviar and potato chips, raw scallop with horseradish cream, cucumber and dill oil and a selection of cold poached crustaceans. More substantial dishes include Turbot chunk with pil pil and sauce vierge and a whole flathead served with clams and garlic. With a carefully curated drinks list and striking interior, The Rover’s newest restaurant is a must try for seafood lovers.

Buddy’s Newtown

Opened December 2022

Pour as little or as much as you like at Buddy’s, New South Wales’ first self-serve bar. Located on the iconic King Street, the heart of Sydney/Warrane’s cool suburb of Newtown, Buddy’s sprawls across two levels with alfresco footpath dining, the space is designed with conversation in mind, whether with friendly strangers or strange friends. Head upstairs to the dedicated event space and catch live music, DJs, gallery nights or a host of special events. With a selection of over 30 taps of craft beers, house-made cocktails, premium wines and a food menu inspired by long lunches with friends; a night at Buddy’s is a night of sharing, exploring, and spontaneity.

Rancho Seltzo

Opened January 2023

Rancho Seltzo has popped up on the ground level of the Pacific Bondi Beach. Serving resort-style drinks and food inspired by the flavours of Baja California and the Mediterranean, Rancho Seltzo is a must for Bondi Beach goers. The interior space, inspired by photographer Slim Aarons, offers the perfect spot to kick back, relax and enjoy the atmosphere at Sydney/Warrane’s most iconic beach. A collaboration between Bondi Brewing Co. and House Made Hospitality, Rancho Seltzo will operate as a pop-up into autumn, with the hope to make it a permanent offering.

Newcastle, New South Wales

Larrie’s at the Merewether

Opening April 2023

The Merewether Beach Hotel in Newcastle has unveiled the first phase of new hotelier Glenn Piper’s redevelopment of the historic venue. The venue rejuvenation will commence with the opening of Larrie’s, a hole-in-the-wall beachside kiosk serving up cheeky, modern twists on Aussie beach staples. The second phase of The Beach Hotel redevelopment, in late 2023, will introduce a new coastal dining experience, and revitalise the ground floor of the precinct, all in homage to timeless Australian surf culture and laid-back coastal ease. A love letter to the community and characters of Merewether, the new Beach Hotel is a true community hub, being redesigned to offer locals and travellers alike a place to come together and connect with family and friends, old and new.

Nabiac, New South Wales

The Artisan Farmer

Opened December 2022

Newly opened, The Artisan Farmer brings a true paddock to plate dining experience to the town of Nabiac on the mid-north coast of New South Wales. Three and half hours drive from Sydney/Warrane, Nabiac is full of unique shops and attractions, all dripping with classic country town charm. From the herbs grown in the garden, to the coffee roasted and the beef in the burger, everything served at this ultra local bakery, cafe and butchery is produced on site. With a dedication to creating vibrant culinary experiences centred on locally grown and sourced produce, The Artisan Farmer authentically delivers a dining experience like no other.

New restaurants in Brisbane/Meeanjin, Queensland

Babylon

Opened December 2022

Babylon Brisbane, the city’s hottest new urban dining and drinking metropolis housing a 120-seat restaurant and 14-person private dining room. The Levantine-inspired menu incorporates seafood influences from the eastern Mediterranean with the rustic, bold cuisine of the Middle East, creating a celebration of flavours and innovative dishes that are perfect for sharing. Sprawling from Eagle Street to the Brisbane River, the remaining stages of the development, three levels of multiple bars, terraces and vibrant dining spaces, will open later this summer.

New bars and restaurants in Perth/Boorloo, Western Australia

Shuì

Opened December 2022

Newly opened Shuì brings a taste of contemporary Asian cuisine to the leafy suburb of Subiaco in Perth/Boorloo. Located on Rokeby Road, Shuì – as in feng shuì – is all about the balance of spicy, sour, sweet, and salt, with dishes served alongside an exciting selection of fresh and flavourful cocktails. Brought to you by Perth/Boorloo’s hospitality stalwarts Benny Tua and Leigh Power, the later of whom was crowned WA’s Chef of the Year at this year’s Restaurant & Catering Awards, Shuì’s menu features a selection of small and large dishes made for sharing.

The Claremont Hotel

Opened January 2023

Perth/Boorloo institution, The Claremont Hotel, has reopened its doors following a highly anticipated and comprehensive renovation. The two storey heritage hotel, originally built in 1902, has been completely reimagined with a stylish new design. Perfect for any occasion, The Claremont Hotel is set to host everything from sports viewings in the main bar, to leisurely lunches in the dining room, and family friendly hangouts in the courtyard. The expanded, restored and modernised space includes sports bars, lounges, a bistro, rooftop dining terrace and significant function and meeting spaces, all enveloped by original balconies and newly-created open-air dining and relaxing terraces.

Margaret River, Western Australia

Maison Lassiaille

Opened December 2022

Maison Lassiaille, a fine French patisserie in Margaret River, has recently launched a new High Tea offering. Bringing a taste of Paris to the Western Australia wine region since opening its doors earlier this year, Maison Lassiaille’s High Tea is available on Thursdays between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, served in the French-themed café and gardens. The menu features French favourites such as foie gras Gougère, macarons and panna cotta, with vegetarian and vegan options also available.

New bars and restaurants in Freemantle, Western Australia

Vin Populi

Opened February 2023

Dine on a new era of authentic Italian cuisine at Vin Populi. Step inside from Fremantle’s High Street and be transported to a classic Italian trattoria, complete with exposed plaster walls, mosaic-tiled floors, and soft linen valance curtains.

The menu at Vin Populi features traditional and contemporary Italian dishes, including freshly-made pasta and sensational cured meats. With an extensive selection of both Italian and local wines, there’s always the perfect pairing for every meal.

The 1950’s Italian soundtrack playing in the background adds to the ambience and dining experience.

Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

Margot Espresso and Wine Bar

Opened February 2023

A new all day Parisian-style espresso and wine bar has opened on the lakes edge at Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra. Margot Espresso and Wine Bar is situated in the middle of the Parliamentary triangle, and celebrates the best of the region with a focus on local produce and impeccable drops. The welcoming and relaxing space is just as perfectly suited to your morning coffee as it is your evening wine. While drinks are the focus here, a selection of delicious snacks and accompaniment is also available. A welcoming and relaxing space where guests can unwind with a satisfying drink, Margot is a small bar with a big selection of wine.

Such and Such

Opened January 2023

Drop into Such and Such and taste the new food from the team behind the acclaimed two-hatted Canberra restaurant, Pilot. Such and Such is designed for company, with dishes made to share. Pull up a chair at the luxurious 80 seat venue and relax with a glass of wine, from an extensive wine list boasting premium international and Australian drops. Oysters, pasta, and whole fish are among the highlights of the tastefully luxurious a la carte menu, all locally sourced from producers that share the team’s focus on sustainable, quality cuisine.

New bars and restaurants in Launceston, Tasmania

Tatler Lane

Opened January 2023

A new cafe, bar and restaurant from the Sweet Brew team has opened in Launceston, in the form of Tatler Lane, the latest venue to open in Launceston’s new dining precinct Tatler Arcade. Featuring its roastery on site, Tatler Lane has a focus on educating the community about coffee, from how the bean is cultivated to how it ends up in your cup. Open seven days a week as a cafe and five nights a week as a bar, Tatler Lane has future plans to introduce an evening dining experience.

Hobary/nipaluna, Tasmania

Pilgrim Coffee Dining Room

Opened January 2023

Pilgrim Coffee Dining Room, the latest venture from the city’s coffee staple, Pilgrim Coffee, has opened in the heart of Hobart/nipaluna. The new venue from Hobart/nipaluna’s most awarded baristas is serving up the high grade specialty coffee they are known for along with tasty, simple, locally sourced food perfect for a leisurely breakfast or lunch.

New bars and restaurants in Darwin/Gulumerrdgen, Northern Territory

Bustard Town

Opened February 2023

Bustard Town, Darwin/Gulumerrdgen’s newest bar and restaurant, has opened in the heart of the city. Created by the team behind The Lucky Bat, the new venue is serving up authentic wood-fire pizzas with an extensive drink selection. Sure to be a new local favourite, the eatery provides a tropical oasis to unwind and take in the local surrounds in its urban laneway inspired al-fresco seating.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.