Kieran Culkin’s Take on a Toasted Cheese Sandwich Is a Recipe for Success

You simply cannot underestimate the power of a good grilled cheese sandwich, or cheese toasties as we refer to them here in Australia. I personally have spent years trying out different ingredients to try and find the ultimate toasted cheese sandwich, but we may have a winner in this recipe from Kieran Culkin.

The Succession star appeared on Hot Ones this past week – a video series where host Sean Evan interviews celebrities while they eat hot wings coated with progressively hotter sauces – and, in the midst of sweating through some of the spiciest wings on the planet, Culkin dropped his personal favourite grilled cheese recipe.

It’s unconventional, some might even call it daring, but it does sound damn delicious. Let’s find out how to make it.

Kieran Culkan’s toasted cheese sandwich recipe

Culkin dropped his recipe right after the eighth chicken wing, which is famously coated with Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce. So props must go to him for having his wits together enough to share this delicious recipe with the world.

The actor said he stumbled upon this recipe at a deli where he would throw out random ingredients for his sandwich while drunk (iconic) and see what came of it. Eventually, he landed on this combination and thought it was so good he made it for himself at home.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need for Kieran Culkin’s cheese toastie:

Munster cheese

Mushrooms

Butter

Teriyaki sauce

Garlic salt

Garlic powder

Assembling a cheese toastie is pretty straightforward, but for this one, Culkin said he sauteed the mushrooms in butter and teriyaki sauce before placing it in the sandwich with the Munster cheese. For coating the outside of the sandwich, he added garlic powder and salt to his layer of butter.

I don’t know about you, but that all sounds like a match made in heaven to me.

Would you try Kieran Culkin's drunk late night grilled cheese recipe? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tz6zPOAXrG — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) April 8, 2023

The actor added that another great sandwich combo he landed on at the deli was tuna, brie and salami with a bit of basil and honey mustard.

Ok, I’m petitioning for him to open a sandwich shop now if that acting thing doesn’t work out.