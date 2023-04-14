Cum and Geddit: This Small but Mighty Vibrator is Said to Induce Multiple Orgasms

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re new to the sex toy game or consider yourself somewhat of a connisour, it’s always fun to learn about new vibrators. Cumming to you from our mates in New Zealand, female-founded sex toy company Girls Get Off just launched its newest triple-orgasm vibrator, Tiff.

Tiff’s arrival cums hot on the heels of the success of Missy Mini, the brand’s first vibrator, and is said to induce leg-shakingly good orgasms. Before Tiff even launched, she had over 1,000 mystery pre-sales!

Tiff, $169

One of Girls Get Off’s product testers even went on the record to say that she had an orgasm that was so good it brought her to her knees and had her gripping the shower wall for dear life.

What a testermo(a)nial!

READ MORE You Really Need to Add Sex Toys to Your Cleaning List

Tiff is an internal and external (or both) vibrator that’s both waterproof and flexible, so you can maneuver her around and hit all the right spots.

She also cums in at a very reasonable price point of $169. However, we’ve managed to get our hands on a cheeky little 20% off discount code, ‘LIFEHACKER20,’ for you.

Missy Mini, $129

While you’re at it, it’s also worth checking out Girls Get Off’s best-seller, Missy Mini. It’s an oral suction vibrator with over 350 5-star reviews and was where the brand’s cult following began.

You can shop Girls Get Off’s entire collection here.