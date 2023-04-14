‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Cum and Geddit: This Small but Mighty Vibrator is Said to Induce Multiple Orgasms

Bree Grant

Published 1 hour ago: April 14, 2023 at 11:10 am -
Filed to:sex
sex toysvibrators
Cum and Geddit: This Small but Mighty Vibrator is Said to Induce Multiple Orgasms
Image: Girls Get Off
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re new to the sex toy game or consider yourself somewhat of a connisour, it’s always fun to learn about new vibrators. Cumming to you from our mates in New Zealand, female-founded sex toy company Girls Get Off just launched its newest triple-orgasm vibrator, Tiff.

Tiff’s arrival cums hot on the heels of the success of Missy Mini, the brand’s first vibrator, and is said to induce leg-shakingly good orgasms. Before Tiff even launched, she had over 1,000 mystery pre-sales!

Cum and Geddit: This Small but Mighty Vibrator is Said to Induce Multiple Orgasms

Tiff, $169

One of Girls Get Off’s product testers even went on the record to say that she had an orgasm that was so good it brought her to her knees and had her gripping the shower wall for dear life.

What a testermo(a)nial!

READ MORE
You Really Need to Add Sex Toys to Your Cleaning List

Tiff is an internal and external (or both) vibrator that’s both waterproof and flexible, so you can maneuver her around and hit all the right spots.

She also cums in at a very reasonable price point of $169. However, we’ve managed to get our hands on a cheeky little 20% off discount code, ‘LIFEHACKER20,’ for you.

Cum and Geddit: This Small but Mighty Vibrator is Said to Induce Multiple Orgasms

Missy Mini, $129

While you’re at it, it’s also worth checking out Girls Get Off’s best-seller, Missy Mini. It’s an oral suction vibrator with over 350 5-star reviews and was where the brand’s cult following began.

You can shop Girls Get Off’s entire collection here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.