The Only Kitchen Knives You’ll Ever Need Are $270 off Right Now

The difference between a high-grade knife and a cheap one is like night and day. You haven’t lived until you’ve cut through a tomato like it was butter.

While it’s easy to buy a cheap knife block set, the material quality of these blades is usually a reflection of their price, so they’ll dull quite fast. While there’s a notion that fancy, high-grade knives will cost hundreds of dollars for a single blade, there are some affordable but good options out there.

As far as knife-makers go, Furi is a great option if you’re looking to stock up on some kitchen essentials. It offers high-quality knives made from Japanese steel, but without price tags that’ll cost you an arm or a leg. These affordable prices are even more reasonable, as two multi-piece knife sets are currently on sale for up to 69 per cent off. These are both sharp options if you’re looking to get your first set of higher-quality knives, or just need to refresh some of your old standbys.

What Furi knife sets are on sale?

You can currently pick up the Furi Pro five-piece knife block set on sale for $125.30, down from $399. That’s a fantastic price, especially when you consider that Furi’s online store is listing just the knife block for $169.

This five-piece knife set includes:

Paring knife (9cm)

Utility knife (15cm)

Santoku (17cm)

Bread knife (20cm)

It even comes with a wood block (that’s the fifth piece of this set), so you can easily store them within reach somewhere on your kitchen countertop.

That’s a great lineup of essential kitchen knives and, depending on who you ask, the only four knives you’ll actually need. The utility knife is a fantastic all-rounder and will help you make quick work of any mid-range food prep. The paring knife is a great, versatile blade when it comes to preparing fruit and vegetables as it’ll let you make more high-precision cuts.

The real star of this set is the Santoku, which can be used for pretty much any prep you need. The Santoku is also fluted, which will help stop food from sticking to the blade. This means you’ll be able to maintain a faster rhythm while making a lot of quick cuts – like chopping veggies – without having to stop and clean your blade.

If you’re not someone who is regularly slicing up bread, there’s also the Furi Pro acacia four-piece knife set, which is currently on sale for $120, down from $299.

This four-piece knife set includes:

Cook’s knife (20cm)

Serrated Multi-Purpose knife (15cm)

Santoku knife (13cm)

Paring knife (9cm)

That’s not a bad lineup of blades – it’s as good, if not better than the previous set. The Cook’s knife and paring knife are both. The fluted Santoku is a bit shorter than we’d like, but it’ll still make for a versatile blade in the kitchen. The 15cm serrated knife is good for cutting through food with harder and tougher skins.

The only real downside is that it doesn’t come with a knife block, so storage gets a bit trickier if you don’t already have one on hand. The set does include an acacia wood gift case, but depending on the available space in your kitchen, finding a spot for it might be a bit more awkward. Just please don’t just throw your knives into the drawer, as it’s a good way to dull them or even damage your blades.

If you’re using a pull-through sharpener on these blades, make sure it’s the right kind. If you try to sharpen these knives with a sharpener designed for a different edge angle, you’ll end up taking off too much or too little material, and risk ruining your blade. You can check out Lifehacker Australia’s guide to sharpening kitchen knives here.