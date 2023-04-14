Who Is Expected to Get a Cash Boost in May’s Federal Budget?

As you may be aware, the government is set to release the federal budget on May 9, 2023. While we don’t know what will be included in that announcement just yet, there have been rumours about the potential winners. In the weeks leading to budget day, we’ll be updating you on the rumblings regarding funding announcements on everything from welfare or Centrelink payments to potential investments in the arts.

Here’s what we know so far.

May 2023 Federal budget rumours: What is expected?

For the moment, we’re light on details. But we have been able to stumble across a few hints at what may be coming in the federal budget.

Centrelink support changes

Both The Conversation and Yahoo Finance have reported on points that suggest welfare payments are slated for a boost in the May federal budget.

Per Yahoo Finance, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has said that the budget is intended to “support the most vulnerable Australians”, and the belief broadly is that this will translate to increased Centrelink payment rates for single parents.

As of March 2023, when Centrelink welfare payments were last updated, fortnightly payments for single parents sit at a maximum of $949.30, including the Parenting Payment and a pension supplement of $27.20.

This payment is only valid for single parents with children under eight years old. After this point, parents will need to shift across to JobSeeker payments.

Additionally, the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) has called on the government to raise the JobSeeker payment rate “to at least $76 a day”. It also stressed that investment in social housing and improvements to the energy efficiency of low-income homes was a must.

ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie said, “With more than three million people in poverty in Australia, this Budget must deliver cost of living relief for those who need it most and help shape a more inclusive society.

“This means making the right choices about who needs more government support and who needs less.”

Galleries and museums may get a little love

Turning to the ABC here, reports share that Anthony Albanese has said these cultural institutions have been “starved of funds”, driving some to wonder if galleries and museums are set for a cash boost in May’s federal budget.

Nothing has been confirmed as yet, of course, but when speaking on the topic recently, Prime Minister Albanese said, “These are national assets that are a very important part about (sic) our fabric.”

“And so, that is something that the government will give consideration to in the lead-up to the May Budget,” the ABC quotes.

Energy relief is expected

Another cost-of-living related announcement expected in the May federal budget is power price relief for households. The Australian Financial Review has reported that there’s an expected saving of up to $3 billion in power bills coming in this budget. This, the outlet reports, is believed to be paired with a package to subsidise low-income households to move away from gas usage.

Of course, these are just rumours for now, and we’ll have to wait a while longer to see what actually comes out of this federal budget. But here’s hoping it eases the pressure on struggling Aussies somewhat.

