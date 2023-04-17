Get In: How To Watch the UEFA Champions League Final Live in Australia

Get ready, football fans. The final for the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League competition is fast approaching. While we may not know which teams are set to step out on the field just yet, we do have some insights that can help all of you prepare while you eagerly wait for the biggest match of the season.

Here’s your guide to the final and everything you need to know about watching it in Australia.

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 (likely early morning June 11 here in Aus). The game will be played at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

The Round of 16 started on February 14, 2023 (February 15 in Aus), Quarter-finals started April 11–12 and 18–19, 2023 (April 12 onwards in Aus), and Semi-finals are set for May 9–10 and 16–17, 2023 (May 9 onwards in Aus).

We don’t have a kick-off time for the game yet, but expect it to be early: quarter-final matches are airing at 5:00 am right now.

Who is set to be playing?

As mentioned above, we’re not quite at the stage of knowing which teams will compete in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final, but we will keep you posted as we hear more.

For now, the teams leading the comp include Bayern, Napoli, Man City, Benfica, Real Madrid, Inter, Milan and Chelsea.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League grand final in Australia?

Stan Sport has the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in Australia, so this is where you will find all matches, including the final game, for the 2022/23 season.

A Stan Sport add-on is an additional $15 per month on top of your regular Stan membership fee (which ranges from $10 to $21 per month). You can sign up for a seven-day free trial if you like, however.

If you’d like to read more about the Champions League comp, you can do so here. And if you’d like to stay across other sports streaming live in Australia, read more here.