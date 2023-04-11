RIP to These Cancelled TV Shows of 2023

The good news is that there’s more content on television and streaming services than ever before. The bad news is that there’s more content than ever before, which means, inevitably, some TV series have to be cut. It’s never nice when a show you’re attached to is cancelled, but it’s been happening all too frequently lately. Will we see the same number of TV shows cancelled in 2023 as we did in 2022?

Let’s take a look at the TV series that have been cancelled this year so far.

Which TV shows have been cancelled in 2023?

We’re not even a month into the new year but the first casualties of the 2023 TV cancellation series have dropped.

The latest shows to receive the axe include the spicy Netflix series Sex/Life, the vampire series Let The Right One In and the medical drama The Resident.

They join these other TV shows on the 2023 cancellation list:

1899

Inside Job

61st Street

The Mosquito Coast

NCIS: Los Angeles

One of Us Is Lying

Vampire Academy

Gossip Girl (2021)

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Let The Right One In

American Gigolo

Titans

Doom Patrol

The Blacklist

Snowpiercer

Reboot

Big Shot

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Pennyworth

The L Word: Generation Q

Ziwe

Along with those, a number of series have been confirmed to be ending after their new seasons are released over the next year or so, including:

Aggretsuko (ending after season 5)

Andor (ending after season 2)

Barry (ending after season 4)

Cobra Kai (ending after season 6)

Hunters (ending after season 2)

The Flash (ending after season 9)

Fear the Walking Dead (ending after season 8)

The Handmaid’s Tale (ending after season 6)

Happy Valley (ending after season 3)

A League of Their Own (ending after season 2)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (ending after season 5)

Mayans M.C. (ending after season 5)

A Million Little Things (ending after season 5)

Nancy Drew (ending after season 4)

Never Have I Ever (ending after season 4)

New Amsterdam (ending after season 5)

Outlander (ending after season 8)

Riverdale (ending after season 7)

Sanditon (ending after season 3)

Servant (ending after season 4)

Snowfall (ending after season 6)

Star Trek Discovery (ending after season 5)

Star Trek Picard (ending after season 3)

Stranger Things (ending after season 5)

Succession (ending after season 4)

The Umbrella Academy (ending after season 4)

Your Honor (ending after season 2)

You (ending after season 5)

Here’s hoping these series give us closure in their final seasons.

Which TV shows did we lose in 2022?

Some of the most shocking TV cancellations from last year included HBO’s Westworld, which was axed even after promising a fifth and final season. The CW also cut a huge chunk of its programming, including its superhero shows DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Stargirl.

The streamers have been on a cancellation spree, too, with Netflix quietly ditching the likes of Space Force, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Imperfects and Warrior Nun. Even our sweet Paper Girls was not safe.

For a more complete list, here are some of the other 2022 shows that won’t be returning for another season:

The 4400

Another Life

Archive 81

The Baby-Sitters Club

Batwoman

Becoming Elizabeth

Beyond the Edge

Black Monday

Blockbuster

Bonding

Bull

Card Sharks

Charmed

City on a Hill

Cooking With Paris

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Desus & Mero

Dollface

Duncanville

Dynasty

Endeavour

The Endgame

Everything’s Trash

Fate: The Winx Saga

First Kill

The First Lady

The Flight Attendant

For Life

Gentleman Jack

Gentefied

Good Girls

Good Sam

High Maintenance

The Hills: New Beginnings

Hunters

The Hustler

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Imperfects

Kenan

Legacies

Maggie

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K

Minx

Mr Mayor

Naomi

The Nevers

Night Sky

Ordinary Joe

Paper Girls

Partner Track

Pivoting

Pretty Smart

Promised Land

Q-Force

Queens

Raised by Wolves

Raising Dion

Resident Evil

Roswell, New Mexico

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

See

Selling Tampa

Shantaram

Space Force

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tom Swift

Warrior Nun

Westworld

Why Women Kill

The Wilds

Woke

Work in Progress

Condolences if one of your favourites is on this list. The only solace we can offer is that 2023 is another good year of things to watch.

This article has been updated with additional information.