Here’s Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

You – Season 4, Part 2 (March 9)

The adventures of Joe in London continue in part 2 of season 4 of You, as Joe attempts to figure out the identity of the serial killer who has been framing him.

Shadow and Bone – Season 2 (March 16)

The TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s popular YA fantasy series continues in Shadow and Bone season 2. In the new season, Alina and Mal are seeking the other amplifiers in Ravka in order to stand a chance against the Darkling and his shadow army.

Riverdale – Season 7 (March 30)

The unhinged teen drama series Riverdale returns for its final season this month and it’s going back to basics. After taking a seven-year time jump, Riverdale is returning to high school in its final season after opening some sort of alternate timeline in the recent finale. How that is all explained remains to be seen.

What to watch on Stan this month

Shazam! (March 13)

Shazam! is one of the lighter superhero movies in DC’s roster. The movie follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who is gifted heroic powers by a wizard and turns into a superhuman (Zachary Levi) whenever he says the words, you guessed it, Shazam. Catch up on the first movie before Shazam!: Fury of the Gods releases later in the month.

Lucky Hank (March 20)

If you’re missing some Bob Odenkirk on your screen since Better Call Saul ended then Lucky Hank is the show for you. Odenkirk stars in the series as an English department chair at an underfunded college in Pennsylvania who is dealing with a midlife crisis.

Poker Face (new episodes weekly)

If you can’t get enough of Glass Onion, look no further than Poker Face. The ‘case-of-the-week’ series is a mystery/comedy/drama from Rian Johnson starring huge names like Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

The Mandalorian – Season 3 (March 1)

After an almost two-year wait, Mando and Grogu are back on our screens in The Mandalorian season 3. Reunited after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin must now travel to Mandalore to seek redemption for the transgression of removing his helmet – as is the Mandalorian way.

The Banshees of Inisherin (March 8)

Tipped for a number of Academy Awards this year, The Banshees of Inisherin is the latest film from the director of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The movie stars the dynamic duo of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two best friends who have a falling out with dark consequences.

Boston Strangler (March 17)

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon star as reporters Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole in this true crime series about the infamous Boston Strangler. The duo must overcome the sexism of the 1960s in order to break the story of the infamous killer.

What to watch on Binge this month

Elvis (March 21)

You can finally see the performance that everyone is talking about at home this month as Elvis makes its way to streaming. Austin Butler may just take home an Oscar for his role as the King of Rock n’ Roll in the biopic that was filmed right here in Australia.

Succession – Season 4 (March 27)

The fourth and (sob) final season of Succession is night. Do any of the Roys have a shot at owning the company after Logan basically locked them all out last season? One thing is for sure in the Roy family, they won’t go down without a fight.

The Last of Us (weekly episodes)

Naughty Dog’s hit video game The Last of Us already looks like it was made for television, but now we’ll see how it actually adapts to the screen.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay take on the roles of Joel and Ellie, who must trek across the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the United States in hopes of finding a cure for a virus that turns humans into flesh-eating creatures.

Read our recaps here.

What to watch on Prime Video this month

Daisy Jones & The Six (March 3)

Based on the fictional band created in Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the lives of the performers who found themselves at the top of the world, only to suddenly call it quits. Decades later the band members agree to reveal the truth.

Class of ’07 (March 17)

High school reunions are always a weird time, but nothing can be stranger than what happens in Class of ’07. The Aussie comedy series follows what happens after an apocalyptic tidal wave leaves the ten-year reunion of an all-girls high school stranded on their island campus.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (March 30)

Easily one of the most underrated horrors of 2022, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies can finally be enjoyed on streaming. The movie follows a group of friends who shelter from a cyclone and decide to play a party game that ends with a dead body. Suddenly everyone is a suspect and no one can be trusted.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (March 2)

Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al? We need no more convincing. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a satirical biopic about the famous parody songwriter that tracks his life and career, including his interactions with Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood).

Yellowjackets – Season 2 (March 24)

The twist-filled supernatural drama series Yellowjackets returns this month, hopefully, to answer some of our many questions about what really went down in the forest with the stranded girl’s soccer team. This season introduces an adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) into the playing field, as well as Elijah Wood as a new citizen detective.

What to watch on Apple TV+ this month

Ted Lasso – Season 2 (March 15)

Finally, everyone’s favourite optimistic coach Ted Lasso is back on the field. After Nate’s betrayal in season 2, we’re gearing up for an epic rivalry in season 3, that will surely test Ted’s resolve as well as that of the Richmond team.

Extrapolations (March 17)

Extrapolations could be the surprise series no one saw coming. Starring a stellar cast that includes Kit Harington, David Schwimmer, and Meryl Streep (!!), the series explores the effects of climate change in the near future and the interwoven lives of everyday people impacted by it.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

