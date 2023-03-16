Here’s the Current Easter Weather Forecast for Every Australian Capital City

This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 7 until April 10. It’s the first significant break in the year, meaning it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays. Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.

What are seasonal predictions saying?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s long-range seasonal predictions for February through April, most of the country has an equal chance of either above or below average median rainfall. However, the west coast has a higher chance (60-70%) of below median rainfall.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 60-80% warmer than median for large parts of WA, southern QLD and Tasmania while areas of coastal NSW and eastern Victoria have a chance of below median maximum temperatures. Minimum temperatures have a greater than 70% chance to be warmed than median across most of the country.

Australia is also on El Niño watch at the moment, which means things could shift to drought conditions in the coming months.

Australian capital city weather forecasts

Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, via Accuweather.

Sydney

Good Friday

Temperature: 23-18°C

Weather: Cloudy, possible showers

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 22-18°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 23-17°C

Weather: Cloudy

Easter Monday

Temperature: 23-17°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Melbourne

Good Friday

Temperature: 21-13°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 23-13°C

Weather: Cloudy

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 24-15°C

Weather: Sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 24-15°C

Weather: Cloudy, evening storm

Brisbane

Good Friday

Temperature: 27-20°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 26-20°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 26-19°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 26-20°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Canberra

Good Friday

Temperature: 20-9°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 22-10°C

Weather: Cloudy

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 22-9°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 22-9°C

Weather: Cloudy

Darwin

Good Friday

Temperature: 33-24°C

Weather: Cloudy, morning showers

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 33-25°C

Weather: Cloudy, possible thunderstorm

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 33-24°C

Weather: Cloudy, some showers

Easter Monday

Temperature: 33-25°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy, late thunderstorm

Adelaide

Good Friday

Temperature: 24-14°C

Weather: Sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 25-14°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 26-15°C

Weather: Sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 26-14°C

Weather: Cloudy

Perth

Good Friday

Temperature: 28-18°C

Weather: Sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 28-17°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 25-17°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 24-15°C

Weather: Sunny

Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.