Here’s the Current Easter Weather Forecast for Every Australian Capital City

This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 7 until April 10. It’s the first significant break in the year, meaning it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays. Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.
What are seasonal predictions saying?
According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s long-range seasonal predictions for February through April, most of the country has an equal chance of either above or below average median rainfall. However, the west coast has a higher chance (60-70%) of below median rainfall.
Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 60-80% warmer than median for large parts of WA, southern QLD and Tasmania while areas of coastal NSW and eastern Victoria have a chance of below median maximum temperatures. Minimum temperatures have a greater than 70% chance to be warmed than median across most of the country.
Australia is also on El Niño watch at the moment, which means things could shift to drought conditions in the coming months.
Australian capital city weather forecasts
Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, via Accuweather.
Sydney
Good Friday
- Temperature: 23-18°C
- Weather: Cloudy, possible showers
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 22-18°C
- Weather: Partly sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 23-17°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 23-17°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Melbourne
Good Friday
- Temperature: 21-13°C
- Weather: Partly sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 23-13°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 24-15°C
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 24-15°C
- Weather: Cloudy, evening storm
Brisbane
Good Friday
- Temperature: 27-20°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 26-20°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 26-19°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 26-20°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Canberra
Good Friday
- Temperature: 20-9°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 22-10°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 22-9°C
- Weather: Partly sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 22-9°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Darwin
Good Friday
- Temperature: 33-24°C
- Weather: Cloudy, morning showers
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 33-25°C
- Weather: Cloudy, possible thunderstorm
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 33-24°C
- Weather: Cloudy, some showers
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 33-25°C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy, late thunderstorm
Adelaide
Good Friday
- Temperature: 24-14°C
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 25-14°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 26-15°C
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 26-14°C
- Weather: Cloudy
Perth
Good Friday
- Temperature: 28-18°C
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 28-17°C
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 25-17°C
- Weather: Partly sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 24-15°C
- Weather: Sunny
Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
