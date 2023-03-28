Vodafone Has Slashed up to $300 off the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

If your current smartphone is starting to show its age – maybe the battery is draining a lot quicker than usual or your patience with a cracked screen has reached a breaking point – then it might be time to make a change. And you know what’s better than a new smartphone? A new smartphone that’s also on sale.

Vodafone is currently running an offer where you can save $150 off the cost of an iPhone 14 and $300 off a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G when you sign up for one of the provider’s 24 or 36-month mobile plans. This discount price is spread out over the duration of your plan, lowering your monthly device repayment.

Both handsets are fairly new – the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was released in January of last year, while the iPhone 14 came out in October 2022.

How does this Vodafone deal work?

This offer is available for both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the iPhone 14 and includes the new yellow colour variant, which is good news if your personal motto is that one Coldplay song. If you take the iPhone 14 deal, you’ll also receive three months of Apple TV+ as a free bonus.

The discount is also available for 128GB and 256GB models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, however, Vodafone’s online store only seems to have stock of the Graphite-coloured 128GB handset.

Regardless of which deal you take, you’ll need to stay connected with Vodafone for the full 24 or 36-month length of your plan. If you leave either plan before the end of these plans, then you’ll need to pay the remaining cost of the handset, which is the undiscounted retail price minus whatever you’ve paid so far.

In terms of mobile plans, Vodafone offers some pretty decent dollar-to-data value. These plans are also contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you please (apart from the aforementioned handset cost if you leave before the 24 or 36 months elapse).

Here’s what these iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deals look like when paired with one of Vodafone’s mobile plans.

Save $150 on the iPhone 14

Here’s how much you’ll save per month on your device repayments:

iPhone 14 (128GB), 24 months : $6.25 per month

: $6.25 per month iPhone 14 (128GB), 36 months : $4.17 per month

: $4.17 per month iPhone 14 (256GB), 24 months : $6.25 per month

: $6.25 per month iPhone 14 (256GB), 36 months: $4.17 per month

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here’s how much you’ll save per month on your device repayments: