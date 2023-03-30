The Sweetest Deals From the PlayStation Easter Sale

The PlayStation Easter Sale is upon us, bringing all sorts of gaming discounts to help us celebrate a rabbit deciding to lay an egg one day.
The PlayStation Easter Sale is running from today until April 13th and includes some pretty significant bargains on new and classic games alike. There are over 2000 games and DLCs available as part of the sale, with discounts getting all the way up to 80 per cent off.
As our resident cheapskate, I’ve picked out a bunch of the best deals (in my opinion) for you to get your hands on. If you’d like to check out the full range, you can do so here. If you’d like to see what we recommend, take a look below. As always, nothing under 50 per cent off.
The best deals from the PlayStation Easter Sale
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- PS4 & PS5: $47.47 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PS4: $27.47 (50% off)
- PS5: $29.97 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound
- PS5: $54.97 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights
- PS5: $43.98 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023)
- PS4 & PS5: $44.97 (50% off)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – Enhanced Edition
- PS5: $54.97 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- PS4: $29.68 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- PS4 & PS5: $17.48 (75% off)
- The Quarry
- PS4: $49.97 (50% off)
- PS5: $54.97 (50% off)
- A Way Out
- PS4: $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- PS4 & PS5: $10.48 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- PS4 & PS5: $14.99 (85% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI
- PS4: $9.59 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- PS4 & PS5: $24.98 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- PS4: $25.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Special Edition
- PS4: $19.97 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- PS4: $16.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- PS5: $34.98 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs 2
- PS4: $14.99 (85% off)
- Hazelight Bundle (It Takes Two + A Way Out)
- PS4 & PS5: $29.68 (67% off)
- Slime Rancher
- PS4: $6.23 (75% off)
- Scarlet Nexus
- PS4 & PS5: $24.98 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire
- PS4: $44.97 (50% off)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- PS4: $19.18 (60% off)
- Untitled Goose Game
- PS4: $14.97 (50% off)
- Outlast: Trinity
- PS4: $21.19 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- PS4: $17.99 (80% off)
- Judgement
- PS5: $21.98 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- PS4: $19.99 (80% off)
- Superliminal
- PS4 & PS5: $15.97 (50% off)
- Rollerdrome
- PS4 & PS5: $22.47 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- PS4: $7.99 (80% off)
- Bioshock: The Collection
- PS4: $19.99 (80% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- PS4: $19.23 (65% off)
- Bayonetta
- PS4: $13.28 (65% off)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- PS4: $13.99 (80% off)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- PS4: $13.99 (86% off)
- NBA 2K23
- PS4: $24.98 (75% off)
- PS5: $39.58 (67% off)
- FIFA 23
- PS4: $29.98 (70% off)
- PS5: $43.98 (60% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- PS4 & PS5: $23.97 (50% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarök Edition
- PS4 & PS5: $52.48 (65% off)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- PS4 & PS5: $23.98 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Gold Edition
- PS4 & PS5: $37.48 (75% off)
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion
- PS4 & PS5: $27.47 (50% off)
- Mutazione
- PS4: $13.47 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- PS4 & PS5: $48.97 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6
- PS4 & PS5: $24.98 (75% off)
- No Man’s Sky
- PS4 & PS5: $34.97 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- PS4 & PS5: $26.97 (55% off)
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- PS4: $37.97 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- PS4 & PS5: $35.98 (60% off)
- Soul Hackers 2
- PS4 & PS5: $49.97 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise
- PS4 & PS5: $27.98 (72% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered
- PS4 & PS5: $20.22 (55% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- PS4 & PS5: $29.97 (50% off)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- PS4: $14.99 (85% off)
