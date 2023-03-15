Get Your Wardrobe Ready for the Cool Change With The Iconic’s Afterpay Day Sale

If you spend your weekends staring desperately at your wardrobe and begging for something to wear to jump out at you, we’ve got good news. The Afterpay Day sales kick off this week and you’ll be able to shop everything from clothes and shoes to homewares, sex toys, beauty products and more. Some brands, like THE ICONIC, have even decided to kick things off early and have already dropped up to 60% off select products.

From now until March 20, everything from men’s and women’s clothing and accessories to beauty products and homewares will be slashed by up to 60%, so you’re bound to find some fresh outfits to fill your wardrobe with.

Here’s exactly what you can expect from THE ICONIC’s big sale:

Let’s check out a few of our top picks, shall we?

Shop THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day Sale

Levi’s 501 Original Jeans, $119.97 (usually $159.95)

We’re convinced that Levi’s 501s are the perfect pair of blue jeans, they’re a classic, relaxed fit that can be dressed up with a pair of heels and a nice top or down with sneaks and a plain white tee, depending on the occasion.

Who is Elijah His Her Fragrance, $119.25 (usually $159)

Looking for a new signature fragrance? Might we suggest this unisex scent from Who is Elijah? Formulated with both sweet and spicy top and base notes, it’s carefully balanced with Violet Leaf and Fir Needle notes.

AERE Crinkle Grecian Style Dress, $112.50 (usually $150)

If it feels like you’ve got a wedding pencilled in every weekend over the next few months, this gorgeous Grecian-style dress from AERE will be your new go-to. In fact, AERE makes a whole range of fabulous dresses that would be perfect for the occasion.

Tommy Hilfiger Woven Boxer Print 3-Pack, $74.97 (usually $99.99)

Three pairs of Tommy Hilfiger boxers for $70, they’re basically giving them away. If they’re not for you, they’d make a bloody good gift.

Nike Court Vision Low Better Sneakers, $75 (usually $100)

We’re firm believers that a pair of white sneakers belongs in everyone’s wardrobe — and this unisex pair from the legends over at Nike should do the trick.

AERE Linen LS Shirt, $60 (usually $80)

And for the gents, these AERE Linen shirts come in 12 different colourways and will only set you back $80, so you can match your girl at the next wedding you attend together.

Rollas Eastcoast Flares, $127.47 (usually $169.95)

We blame Daisy Jones & The Six for our renewed love of flares.

Reliquia Jewellery Spiral Gold Hoop Earrings, $89.25 (usually $119)

We’re obsessed with this twisted take on your classic gold hoop.

Cotton On The Mother Cropped Puffer Vest,$35 (usually $49.99)

While it might still be a little warm for a full-on puffer, this vest definitely deserves a place in your workout wardrobe.

RAY-BAN Hexagonal Flat, $156 (usually $208)

If your classic Ray-Ban sunnies need replacing, now is the time, friends. Pretty much every shade shape and colour way is on sale right now via THE ICONIC.

Staple Superior Staple Chino Shorts, $30 (usually $39.99)

Coming in seven different colours, the Staple Superior Chino Shorts are a great addition to any wardrobe, especially when they’re only $30.

Garmin Frontrunner 245, $379 (usually $599)

In need of a new fitness watch? The Garmin Frontrunner 245 is a GPS smartwatch that tracks your stats, crunches the numbers and gets to know all about your performance, your running form, your training and your fitness goals.

Of course, these are just a few of our favourite pieces from the sale, you can find the full lineup here.