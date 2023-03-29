From Neon Hot Dogs to Bluey Showbags, Here Are the Highlights of the 2023 Royal Easter Show

Easter is fast approaching, and that means it’s nearly time for Sydney’s annual Royal Easter Show. Here’s your guide to the Sydney Easter show in 2023.

When is the Royal Easter show in 2023?

The Sydney Easter show runs from April 6 – 17 in 2023 at the Sydney Showground in Olympic Park.

Gates will open at 8:30 am each day and close at 9:00 pm.

Individual pavilions may have different opening times, which you can find here.

How much are Easter Show tickets?

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster. Early bird tickets will be available until April 5, so get in now if you want a cheaper price.

Here are the early bird prices for this year:

Standard 1-Day ticket – $41

$41 Child 1 Day ticket – $25

$25 Concession 1-Day ticket – $30.50

$30.50 Family ticket – $106

Tickets also get cheaper if you enter the grounds after 4:00 pm, so keep that in mind if you’re planning an evening visit.

For an extra fee, you can also add reserved seating to your ticket for the entertainment and fireworks show that occurs each night at the show.

What’s happening at the Easter Show this year?

All the usual fun activities are going ahead as normal this year at the Easter Show. There will be farm animals to feed, pigs to pat, ponies to ride and dog shows to watch. (Hot tip from the team: you’ll want to wear enclosed shoes.)

Kids (and adults) will have rides to enjoy, ranging from the intense thrill level of The Beast to the more mild Super Slide and Double Decker Carousel.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show pavilions are also back in action. The Woolworths Fresh Food Dome has heaps of delicious interactive booths and the Heritage Display gives visitors a taste of rural history.

Food-wise, there’s plenty on offer with the usual fairy floss and food truck array. On the wild food side, there’s something called a Bloomin Onion which appears just to be deep-fried onion served with cheese sauce. There’s also a Neon (yes, neon coloured) Dagwood dog, gourmet hot dog and gummy bear loaded fried (what!) if you’re keen on landing yourself a stomach ache. Or you can also get chips or cheese on a stick as well.

And don’t forget the Grand Parade and nightly Fireworks display. You can explore the website for more experiences to check out.

Get to the good stuff – what about show bags?

As always, the Showbag pavilion will be back at the Sydney Easter show in 2023.

Like in earlier years, you can plan out your 2023 Easter show bags ahead of time and pick them up on the day through Showbags.com. Bluey and Darrel Lea are expected to be popular choices this year.

Here were our favourite show bags in 2022, in case you’re wondering.

We’ll keep this post updated as more info about the 2023 Sydney Easter show is made available.