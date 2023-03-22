State of Origin 2023: When and Where to Watch the Biggest Rugby League Event of the Year

The legendary rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales is back for 2023. As we edge closer to the biggest competition in the Rugby League calendar, the State of Origin, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know about the major sports event.

When does the 2023 State of Origin kick off?

The 2023 State of Origin will bring game one to Adelaide Oval (the first time since 2020), with the following two matches bringing rival teams NSW and QLD on home soil.

Here are the match details for the 2023 State of Origin:

Game I: Wednesday, May 31 at Adelaide Oval, 8:05 pm

Wednesday, May 31 at Adelaide Oval, 8:05 pm Game II: Wednesday, June 21 at Suncorp Stadium

Wednesday, June 21 at Suncorp Stadium Game III: Wednesday, July 12: Accor Stadium

Where can I watch the games on TV?

The State of Origin games are broadcast live on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Kayo Sports also has replays of previous series events if you want to catch up on some history over there.

Can I get tickets to State of Origin 2023?

Tickets for the 2023 State of Origin games are currently for sale. You can learn more on the NRL website, and begin shopping for your tickets via Ticketek.

Who are the reigning winners?

If you’re wondering who the reigning champions from last year are, the Queensland Maroons took home the title after winning Game I and Game III.

The NSW Blues took home the shield in 2021 after winning two of the three games, with QLD stepping up in Game III to prevent a clean sweep.

Overall, QLD is in the lead with 23 wins compared to NSW’s 16. There have been two draws.

How about the Women’s State of Origin?

The Women’s State of Origin is also returning for 2023, and this year it will expand to two matches.

In 2022, the game was held at GIO Stadium, Canberra, on Friday, June 24. We don’t yet have a confirmed date for the 2023 comp, but we’ll update you as soon as we hear more.

What other updates should I know about?

State of Origin is huge for food promos. Last year you could indulge in blue and maroon Krispy Kremes, as well as Pizza Hut slices drizzled in team-inspired coloured sauces (yeah, there’s blue sauce). Expect more of the same in 2023.

And if you’d like to cook some sports-appropriate snacks at home, may we suggest these air-fried sausage rolls?

For more on where you can tune into the NRL season in Australia, read on here.

