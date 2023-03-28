PSA: You Can Still Get Tickets to President Obama’s Australian Tour

Australia is currently home to a very exciting guest. Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, is visiting Australia for the first time in years, and there’s a chance that you (yes, you!) can see him.

Here are the details you need to know about President Obama’s Australian visit and how you can still get tickets.

Why is Barack Obama in Australia?

If you are somehow unaware, Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the USA from 2009 to 2017, representing the Democrats. He and his wife, the former First Lady, Michelle Obama, are in Australia right now for a series of speaking events.

Two ‘An Evening with President Obama’ events will be held in Sydney and Melbourne this week. They will be moderated by Australia’s former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop.

During the events, Obama will touch on his strength in leadership and explore techniques for “navigating an unpredictable future”.

How to attend Obama’s speaking events in Sydney and Melbourne

If you’re interested in attending Obama’s speaking events, here are the details of each:

Tuesday, March 28 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre, ICC at 7:45 pm AEDT

– Sydney, Aware Super Theatre, ICC at 7:45 pm AEDT Wednesday, March 29 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena at 7:45 pm AEDT

Select tickets for each event are still available if you have a spontaneous desire to see Obama and attend the evenings in person. Tickets start at $195 per person and range up to $895 (!!) for a platinum package that gives you complimentary drinks and a copy of Obama’s book A Promised Land.

See what tickets are still available here.

A virtual live stream of the event will be held on March 28, allowing you to soak in Obama’s wisdom from the comfort of your couch, however, tickets for this have since sold out.

Time to reach out to all your friends or workmates and see if anyone’s hosting a watch party.