March Reads: The Hottest Books Hitting Stores This Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome back to The Book Nook, Lifehacker Australia’s cosy little corner where we tell you all about the exciting new book releases that are coming out this month. We’re always on the lookout for great new reads, especially from debut authors, so you know you’ll be set with a stack of recommendations for your book club.

This month is a mixed bag, with so many riveting reads including a recipe book for Japanese sandwiches and an illustrated guide on LGBTQIA+ history. We’re also looking forward to a swashbuckling fantasy set on the high seas, featuring lady pirates and a magical mystery, as well as a mesmerising work of historical fiction by none other than Pip Williams (author of The Dictionary of Lost Words).

Here are all the best new book releases coming out in March that you must consider for your 2023 reading challenge.

Best new fiction books coming out in March

Go As A River by Shelley Read

About the book:

For those of you who can’t stop raving about Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, this book should scratch your itch. It’s a stunning coming-of-age story about female resilience in rural Colorado.

It all starts on a cool autumn day (how timely), when a chance encounter between a young woman and a stranger culminates in a breathtaking story about love, loss and hope.

Release date: 7 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($24.75) | Dymocks ($24.99) | QBD ($22.99)

One Illumined Thread by Sally Colin-James

About the book:

This sweeping historical novel tells the tale of three women across different centuries and the single thread that connects all of them. One is woman in Judea who longs for a child, but becomes an outcast when she cannot fall pregnant; another is a young wife who is left penniless in Renaissance Florence, after being abandoned by her unfaithful husband; and lastly, a textile conservator plagued by loss and desperate to regain control of her life.

Perfect for fans of Sarah Winman, Maggie O’Farrell and Pip Williams.

Release date: 8 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.75) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($24.99) | QBD ($22.99)

The Bookbinder of Jericho by Pip Williams

About the book:

Speaking of Pip Williams, she’s got a new book on the block. The Bookbinder of Jericho is the companion novel to The Dictionary of Lost Words, which explores another little-known slice of history through a woman’s eyes. This novel asks the question – what is lost when knowledge is withheld?

It begins in 1914, when the men of Great Britain have been swept away to war and have left the women to run the country without them. It’s during this time that Peggy, who has always dreamed of attending Oxford University, wonders whether she’s really better off binding the books, rather than reading them.

Release date: 28 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($24.75) | Dymocks ($26.99)

The Wakes by Dianne Yarwood

About the book:

This novel is all about the human experience and is filled with imperfect characters, warmth, humour and unexpected friendships. And a little bit about food. Yarwood tells the story of Clare, Louisa, Chris, Paul and Beth – each coming to terms with what happens when life doesn’t turn out the way you planned.

From learning that your husband doesn’t love you anymore to enduring multiple failed attempts at IVF and starting a funeral catering business with your best friend, this is one of those rare books that you’ll read when down in the dumps and come out the other side feeling a whole lot lighter.

Release date: 1 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($24.99)

Best new non-fiction books coming out in March

Rainbow History Class by Hannah McElhinney

About the book:

If you’re familiar with Hannah McElhinny, the creator of Rainbow History Class on TikTok, you’ll recognise this illustrated guide to LGBT history from a mile away. It’s a crash course on everything you could ever hope to know, from the meaning and origins of sappho to the icon that is Oscar Wilde and the names behind secret queer codes.

And what great timing, considering that Mardi Gras is on the beginning of this month.

Release date: 8 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($32.99)

Did I Ever Tell You This? by Sam Neill

About the book:

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has just come out with his unmissable memoir chronicling the events that defined his life and career.

He recounts what it was like working with all the greats (from Meryl Streep to Steven Spielberg), his life in boarding school and how he managed to become an actor in New Zealand when its film industry struggled to have a presence.

Release date: 21 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($31.99) | Booktopia ($38.90) | Dymocks ($39.99)

Best new recipe books coming out in March

Cult Sando by Jimmy Callaway

About the book:

How good are sandwiches, am I right? Whether it’s a humble reuben or New York bagel filled with cream cheese, nothing beats a Japanese sandwich, or sando, as they call it. And what luck, you can make some for yourself at home using this perfect recipe book by Jimmy Callaway.

From dashimaki tamagoyaki to amaebi prawn and your classic katsu sando, you’ll find nothing but oishii (a.k.a delicious) sandwich ideas that will spruce up your workday lunches.

Release date: 8 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($27.99) | Booktopia ($23.75) | Dymocks ($27.99) | QBD ($27.99)

Best new fantasy books coming out in March

The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty

About the book:

From the author behind The Daevabad Trilogy, Shannon Chakraborty is back with this swashbuckling tale featuring a lady pirate, sorcerers, forbidden artefacts and ancient mysteries. It’s giving Aladdin and Sinbad, people.

When an opportunity knocks at Amina al-Sirafi’s door, offering a final chance of glory, she takes it. After all, she’s already managed to overcome many backstabbers, several husbands, merchant princes and a demon. Leaving behind the peaceful life she’s cultivated with her family, Amina joins forces with her old crew in a mission to become legend.

Release date: 8 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($20.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($32.99)

The Curator by Owen King

About the book:

The Curator is a Dickensian fantasy that appears normal, at least until you look a little closer. Instead you’ll find that thieves and conjurers are celebrated while scholars are thought of as radicals.

It’s about a young woman named Dora, who walks out of her position as a maid at a university and begins to work at The Museum of the Worker. Filled with disturbingly life-like wax figures, Dora tries to concentrate on investigating what her brother saw before he died. Her mission to find the truth will reveal a conspiracy that will turn this peculiar world upside down.

Release date: 14 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($26.99) | QBD ($22.99)

The London Seance Society by Sarah Penner

About the book:

New from the author behind The Lost Apothecary comes this tantalising novel that blends a whodunnit with Gothic literature.

The death of Lena Wickes’ sister seems to have something to do with the Occult. To find out what happened, Lena puts aside her rational thinking and becomes the understudy of a famous medium, Vaudeline D’Allaire. When the pair travel to London to solve a high profile murder, they find themselves tangled up with the all-male Séance Society where they might be pulled into a crime, instead of solving one.

Release date: 22 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.99) | Booktopia ($24.75) | Dymocks ($32.99)