Liquorland is Having a Huge Easter Sale if You’re Looking to Stock up For the Long Weekend

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, the fine holiday that is Easter is almost here. Which can only mean a few things — 1) family BBQ’s are on the horizon, 2) chocolate for breakfast is about to become way more acceptable, 3) chocolate brands are somehow going to make it all taste even better than normal, and 4) there’s about to be a tonne of sales on bevvies from our mates over at Liquorland.

Liquorland has kicked off its annual Easter sale, and you can score a range of beer, wines, pre-mixes, seltzers and spirits at a discounted rate. We’re talking Cruisers (throwback!), whiskey, rum, beers, and wine, as well as new crowd favourites like Billson’s take on seltzers and -196’s.

The sale lasts from now until April 18, so get in quick.

READ MORE Low-Alcohol Drink Options That Actually Taste Good

Here are our top picks from Liquorland’s Easter sale

Vodka Cruiser Double Guava

Vodka Cruiser Double Guava, $23 (4-pack)

Vodka Cruisers have released its new Doubles, which are a sweet yet punchy mix of premium triple distilled vodka and lush fruity flavours, perfect for sipping.

Billson’s Sour Blueberry Vodka Mixed Drink

Billson’s Sour Blueberry Vodka Mixed Drink, $28 (4-pack) or 2 for $48

Billson’s probably has one of the most extensive flavour ranges on the market, featuring flavours like Sour Blueberry, Mango & Coconut, Lemonade Popsicle, Grape Bubblegum, Fruit Tingle, Rainbow Sherbet, Berry Jelly, Peaches & Cream, Candy Cane, Gingerbread, Green Apple, Pumpkin Spice, Turkish Delight, Sour Scream, Tropical Punch, Zesty Lemon, Watermelon, Fairy Flossy, Portello, Creamy Soda, Passionfruit, Pine Lime, Sarsaparilla, Banoffee, Strawberries & Cream, Toffee Apple, Lime, Raspberry, Lemon, Lime & Bitters, and Cherry. Woof, how’s that for a list?

-196 Double Grape & Vodka Cans

-196 Double Grape & Vodka Cans, $47 (6-pack)

We’ve noticed that a lot more people carrying these in hand to BBQs and picnics lately. Coming in two tasty flavours, grape and lemon, the -196s are a Japneses premix made from shochu, vodka and soda.

Travla Mid Strength Lager Cans

Travla Mid Strength Lager Cans, $14 (6-pack)

Crafted by Aussies, for Aussies, Travla Lager is a clean, crisp lager, with mild fruitiness and smooth bitterness, and is made from all Australian ingredients.

Spill Easy Going Lager Cans

Spill Easy Going Lager Cans, $15 (6-pack)

According to the brand, Spill is the new easy-drinking beer for people who think they’re not beer people.

Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin 700mL

Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin 700mL, $66

Gin lovers are going to love this one! Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin is a combination of pure, triple-distilled Yarra Valley water, the Rare Dry that’s been emboldened with European Juniper berries, South-East Asian spices and two distinct native Australian botanicals: lemon myrtle and Tasmanian pepperberries.

Chandon NV Sparkling Brut 750mL

Chandon NV Sparkling Brut 750mL, $35

Nothing like a good bottle of bubbles to celebrate the holidays.

Jim Beam White Bourbon 1 Litre

Jim Beam White Bourbon 1 Litre, $63 (usually $67)

For all the Bourbon fans out there, you can score a couple of dollars off the 1-litre bottles until April 18.

Canadian Club Soda & Lime Cans (10PK)

Canadian Club Soda & Lime Cans (10PK), $44

If you’re looking for a refreshing alternative to beer or classic cocktails, you can’t really go past a Canadian Club.

Of course, these are just a few of our faves from the massive Liquorland sale, you can find the full lineup here.