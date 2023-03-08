‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Deals That Don't Suck: Dyson Week Has up to $400 off Iconic Stick Vacuums

1

Bree Grant

Published 13 mins ago: March 9, 2023 at 10:43 am
Filed to:cleaning
dealsdysonvacuum
Deals That Don’t Suck: Dyson Week Has up to $400 off Iconic Stick Vacuums
Image: Dyson Instagram
Friends, we’re in the midst of one of the most humid, heat waves yet — and if you’re yet to invest in a decent fan, then allow us to solve that sweaty problem for you. Dyson is currently offering some massive discounts and bonuses on air purifiers, fans, vacuums, beauty tools and more during Dyson Week

Yep, that’s right, you can save up to $400 on various Dyson best-sellers from now until March 22 (or while stocks last). If you’re keen to upgrade from your prehistoric pedestal fan, Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool will currently set you back $499 (usually $699) saving you $200.

If fans don’t tickle your fancy, you can also get up to $400 off the retail price for some of Dyson’s famous stick vacuum cleaners including the V15, V10 Absolute+ and the V8 Origin Plus (to name a few). How good?!

We’ve rounded up exactly what’s on offer to make things that little bit easier for you. 

Dyson Purifying Fan Sales

Deals That Don’t Suck: Dyson Week Has up to $400 off Iconic Stick Vacuums

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP00 (was $699, now $499 – save $200)

Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales

Dyson Ball Vacuum Sales

Dyson Hair Tool Deals

Dyson Corrale hair straightener

Dyson Corrale hair straightener was $699

Dyson is also offering some pretty sweet gift-with-purchase deals including a bonus gift valued at up to $99 when you purchase any Corrale, Airwrap or Supersonic styler. You can explore more here.

You can shop the Dyson Week sales here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Dyson are overpriced junk, from short runtime, dust container latches that break after a year, and a whole raft of other complaints, you are just paying for a name, not quality. Try the Airram from Bissell, much better, much cheaper.

