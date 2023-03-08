Deals That Don’t Suck: Dyson Week Has up to $400 off Iconic Stick Vacuums

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, we’re in the midst of one of the most humid, heat waves yet — and if you’re yet to invest in a decent fan, then allow us to solve that sweaty problem for you. Dyson is currently offering some massive discounts and bonuses on air purifiers, fans, vacuums, beauty tools and more during Dyson Week.

Yep, that’s right, you can save up to $400 on various Dyson best-sellers from now until March 22 (or while stocks last). If you’re keen to upgrade from your prehistoric pedestal fan, Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool will currently set you back $499 (usually $699) saving you $200.

If fans don’t tickle your fancy, you can also get up to $400 off the retail price for some of Dyson’s famous stick vacuum cleaners including the V15, V10 Absolute+ and the V8 Origin Plus (to name a few). How good?!

We’ve rounded up exactly what’s on offer to make things that little bit easier for you.

READ MORE A Running List of Boxing Day Sales You Can Shop Online

Dyson Purifying Fan Sales

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP00 (was $699, now $499 – save $200)

Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales

Dyson Ball Vacuum Sales

Dyson Hair Tool Deals

Dyson Corrale hair straightener was $699

Dyson is also offering some pretty sweet gift-with-purchase deals including a bonus gift valued at up to $99 when you purchase any Corrale, Airwrap or Supersonic styler. You can explore more here.

You can shop the Dyson Week sales here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.