This Hack Will Stop Your Doona From Bunching up Inside Its Cover

Are you the type of person who can’t help but toss and turn throughout the night? If so, you’re probably all too familiar with waking up to find that your doona has slid to one side of your doona cover. There’s nothing quite like that sinking feeling when you’ve got an empty quilt on your side, but your bedmate’s snug as a bug on the other. Unless you can (both) commit to sleeping like a log, we’ve got one little solution that will stop your quilt from sliding around inside its cover – doona clips.

What are quilt clips and how do they keep your doona in place?

Doona clips (also known as quilt clips) are a nifty little gadget that you can install onto the corners of your doona to prevent it from poking out or slipping and sliding around inside its cover. Most are external, which means they’re visible for all to see, however, others can be attached under the cover for a more seamless look.

No two sets of doona clips are the same, since there are a range of different styles, including some that resemble buttons, while others look like hooks.

There’s also a few different ways they can be installed, but it depends on which style you choose. Most require you to stick a pin through the doona itself to keep it in place, however, some can clip onto the outside and hold the two layers together.

The best doona clips to stop your comforter from sliding around inside its cover

Adairs quilt clips

Most doona clips are applied externally, which can detract from the aesthetic you’ve probably envisioned for your bedroom. However, these clips from Adairs are installed on the inside of your doona cover, so nobody will ever be able to guess your little secret.

All you need to do is turn your favourite quilt cover inside out, place one of the clips along the seam of one of the corners and pierce through one of the holes using the awl tool. Then, use the push pin to go through the hole made by the awl until it clicks into place. Repeat for the three other corners and voila, no more bunchy doona.

Just keep in mind that once attached, you won’t be able to move them to any other quilt covers. That means you’ll need to buy multiple kits or if you’d prefer a less permanent option, check out the next set of doona clips on this list.

Where to buy: Adairs ($29.99) | Amazon ($29.95) | eBay ($29.95)

Jetec Doona Clips

These doona clips can be installed on the outside of your cover, so there’s no need to poke a hole. Simply align the inside of your doona with the cover, then push the two plastic clips together through your quilt and that’s how you can keep everything from moving while you sleep.

This is perhaps the easiest, non-permanent option to roll with. The clips themselves are actually quite hard, so they may require some force to pin them in place. They’re also transparent, so these clips don’t stand out or make as much of a statement as other clips.

Where to buy: Amazon ($12.32) | Catch ($9.80) | eBay (from $3.85)

MQUPIN Quilt Clips

For those of you who aren’t into a permanent option, but want one that’s less visible than the previous clips, these fabric buttons are your next best bet. Or, perhaps you can pick a different colour that still complements your bedding combo, but acts as an accent?

Available in eight colours, these buttons are simply pinned through your quilt and you’re done. That’s all, folks. Super simple, a total breeze to install.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $13.68) | eBay (from $9.59)