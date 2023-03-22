Domino’s Pizza Is Better When It’s Half Off

Domino’s pizza is about a week late with their “Pi Day” deals, but better late than never when it comes to pizza: They are now offering 50% off all pizzas on their website until Sunday, March 26. The deal is good for any size; it will save you about $US10 ($14) per large pizza (they usually go for $US20 ($28)).

How to get Domino’s pizza for 50% off

Click here to apply the coupon. You’ll be directed to choose between delivery, carry-out, or “hotspots” (their service where you can order from a non-traditional location, such as parks, beaches, or other outdoor spots). Choose your local Domino’s store; select any size pizza (you can choose a specialty pizza or build your own); and choose between hand-tossed, crunchy thin crust, Brooklyn style, handmade pan, or gluten-free crust. Add your selections to your order, and click “done with this coupon” to go to checkout. (Delivery is an extra charge.)

Not all Domino’s locations are participating in this deal. If your local Domino’s pops up as an option when you click the offer link, you’re in business. But you do have to order online to get the offer.