You Don’t Even Have to Leave Your Sickbed to Get a Medical Certificate Now

One of the worst parts about getting sick is having to muster up the courage to drag yourself into the doctor’s surgery just to get a medical certificate to send to your boss when all you want to do is crawl into a dark hole and rest. Luckily, we’re here to take some of that pain away by introducing you to Updoc.

Updoc is a trusted Aussie health platform that allows users to get legit online medical certificates or consult with doctors without having actually to go into a doctor’s surgery. Yep, that means you don’t even have to leave your bed.

How does Updoc work?

While it does sound too good to be true, it’s actually a super simple process. All you have to do is complete a quick consultation form with your health concerns/why you’re feeling awful, then an independent registered Aussie partner doctor will review the consultation. If approved, they will send a medical certificate directly to your inbox within a few hours.

Alternatively, if you need more of a general consult, you can now easily speak with a registered Health Practitioner about any health-related issues you need help with from anywhere in Australia. If required, they’ll get you sorted with a prescription or a referral or provide you with a medical certificate and send it immediately to your inbox.

Is using it expensive?

Surprisingly, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg, with consults for medical certificates starting from just $19.95. General consultations also start from $49.95.

What are the operating hours?

General consultations are available from 9am to 10pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm on weekends, and can be accessed from anywhere in Australia. If you’re just after a standard medical certificate, you can submit a request at any time of day throughout the week, and Updoc will get to your request urgently within the next day.

Is Updoc legitimate?

All of Updoc’s certificates are valid documents and meet all the requirements of the Fair Work Act 2009 — which requires providing enough evidence that the employee was genuinely entitled to the sick or carer’s leave. Your employer is allowed to ask for more evidence if they require it, and employers can validate the authenticity of certificates through the “employer verify” section of Updoc’s website.

So long, waiting rooms. If you’d like to learn more about Updoc, you can head over to its website here.