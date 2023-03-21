The 20 Scariest Horror Movies, According to Science

There are so many great scary movies on the market, but which is the best one? More importantly, which one will actually keep you up at night?

Well, science may be able to help with that.

The Science of Scare project, which has been running for three years now, has developed a method to determine exactly which horror movie is the scariest based on heart rate data. The project sat 250 people down in a room, fitted with heart rate monitors, and subjected them to 40 of the best horror movies, as recommended by critics lists.

Examining heart rate monitors on each of the participants helped to understand exactly which moments in each film were the scariest and which parts kept heart rates consistently high.

The number one horror film to rule them all, according to the study in 2022, is Host.

The 2020 film directed by Rob Savage is a Shudder original and was filmed using Zoom during the pandemic. The film scored an average heart rate of 88bpm with the highest spike reaching 130bpm. For the record, a human’s average resting heart rate sits around 64bpm.

Are you brave enough to give it a go?

To help you pull your horror film watch list, we’ve listed the 20 scariest films that kept heart rates above average in the Science of Scare list for you below.

The best scary movies, according to heart rates

Here’s how the Science of Scare Project ranked its top 20 best scary films:

Host (watch it on Shudder) Sinister (watch it on Binge) Insidious (watch it on Binge or Stan) The Conjuring (watch it on Binge) Hereditary (watch it on Netflix or Binge) Terrified (watch it on Shudder) It Follows (watch it on SBS On Demand) DASHCAM (rent or buy it on digital platforms) A Quiet Place II (watch it on Paramount+ or Binge) Paranormal Activity (watch it on Binge or Paramount+) The Conjuring 2 (watch it on Binge) The Babadook (watch it on Netflix, Shudder or ABC iView) The Descent (watch it on Stan) Hush (watch it on Netflix) The Autopsy of Jane Doe (rent or buy it on digital platforms) A Quiet Place (watch it on Paramount+) The Ring (watch it on Stan) A Nightmare on Elm Street (rent or buy it on digital platforms) Halloween (watch it on Stan) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (rent or buy it on digital platforms)

You can see the full list of results here.

Insidious, at number three, also holds the title of the best jump scare, bringing heart rates to 133bpm, so keep an eye out for that if you’re watching.

Can’t argue with science, right? If you’re looking for something truly scary this Halloween weekend, maybe check out one of these recommended films and see if they were right.

This article has been updated since its original publication date with the 2022 survey results.