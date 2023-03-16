It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2023 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off today (Thursday, March 16) and will run until Sunday, March 19. That means you can snag a bargain on a colossal range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.
That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if and when their Afterpay Day sales start and end. There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best bargains, shall we?
Table of Contents
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in August last year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store. This year is no different.
When is Afterpay Day 2023?
Afterpay Day 2023 started today, March 16 and will run until Sunday, March 19 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop the best deals and sales from around Australia.
The Best Afterpay Day Sales
The best Afterpay Day fashion sales
Ruffle Detail Linen Midi Dress, $135 (usually $180)
- THE ICONIC — 25% off select items for Afterpay week, along with 40% on home and 30% on beauty products.
- Oodie — Up to $40 off oodies
- Adidas — 25% off selected styles
- Aje. — 20% off selected styles
- ASOS — Up to 70% off with an extra 15% off using code AFTERPAYDAY
- Beginning Boutique — Up to 70% off
- Bonds — 40% off sitewide
- Cotton On — 30% off sitewide
- Country Road — Up to 50% off on selected styles
- Cue — 20% off everything when you shop with Afterpay
- Culture Kings — Up to 70% off an incredible range, including 5 for $150 and 2 for $99 deals
- Fossil — 30% off with code AFTERPDAY
- Friend of Audrey — 30% off storewide
- General Pants — 30% off everything
- Glassons — 20% off full price
- Glue Store — Up to 40% off
- Gorman — 20-50% off selected styles
- Guess — 30% off full priced styles
- Gym Shark — Up to 60% off selected styles
- Helly Hansen — 25% off selected styles
- Hype DC — Up to 50% off selected styles, including Nike, Vans and NB
- Kate Ford — 10% off store-wide
- Kate Spade — Up to 50% off sale
- Kookai — From 20-30% off. Exclusions apply
- New Balance — Spend $200+ save 20%, spend $300+ save 25%, spend $400+ save 30%
- Nike — Up to 50% off
- Novo Shoes — 20% off sitewide
- Petal & Pup — 20% off sitewide
- Platypus Shoes — Up to 50% off selected styles
- Saint Valentine — 20% of sitewide
- Seed — 20% off sitewide
- Shona Joy — 30% off selected styles
- Surf Stitch — 30% off sitewide
- The DOM — 10% off storewide (excluding Adidas & Helly Hansen)
- Ugg Express — 15% off storewide with code AFTERPAYDAY2023
- Vans — 30% off selected styles
- White Fox — 30% off sitewide
- Wittner — 20% off storewide, using code AFTERPAY
The best Afterpay Day beauty sales
Mermade Hair Blow Dry Brush, $87.20 (usually $109)
- Sephora — Beauty pass members score 20% off using code AFTERPAY (min spend of $100)
- Adore Beauty — Up to 40% off select products, including 20% off Hada Labo and 25% off Bioderma
- Bondi Sands — 30% off sitewide
- GHD — Up to 25% off hair styling tools
- Go-To Skincare — Score 15% off The Removalist face mask when you use code AFTERYAY15
- HiSmile — Up to 50% off storewide using code SMILE
- JSHealth Vitamins — 15% off sitewide using code AFTERPAY15
- Kiehls — Save 20% off storewide
- Naked Sundays — use the code AFTERPAYDAY20 for 20% off sitewide
- Sitting Pretty — 15% off Halo hair extensions
- Tribe Skincare — 20% off sitewide
- BodyBlendz — 30% off sitewide
- Mermade Hair — 20% off sitewide
- CurrentBody — Up to 60% off sitewide
The best Afterpay Day homeware sales
KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer, $579 (usually $749)
- Emma Sleep — Up to 55% off sitewide
- Dyson — Save up to $400 on select vacuum cleaners
- Eva — Up to $100 off select products
- Sleep Republic — $101 off the award-winning mattress with code AFTERPAY101
- Ergoflex — Get 35% off mattresses, beds, pillows, protectors and sheets using the code AFTERPAY35
- Ecosa — Save up to 50% off sitewide
- I Love Linen — 25% off quilt covers and sheet sets
- Linen House – 20% off site-wide when you spend $200 or more (excludes Camilla, Gift Cards and TEMPL)
- Dusk — 35% off selected diffusers
- Adairs — Save up to 30% off sitewide. Linen Lovers take a further 10% off
- Canningvale — Up to 75% off sitewide
- Koala — Up to 30% off sitewide
- Hendeer — 35% off storewide
- Silvi — 50% off all bamboo bedding + save on silk pillowcases
- Marimekko — 50% off selected home items
- Hommey — Up to 25% off all cushions
- Myer — Up to 50% off
- Nespresso — 30% off select Vertuo coffee machines
- Bed Bath N’ Table — Up to 30% off storewide
- Big W — Great deals on Dyson, Max Factor and more
- Catch — Up to 50% off homewares, footwear, apparel and beauty
- Petbarn — Up to 40% off selected products
- Pillowtalk — 30% off storewide
- Sheet Society — 15-30% off linen
The best Afterpay Day wellness sales
Womanizer Duo Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator, $247.46 (usually $329.95)
- Lovehoney — Up to 70% off selected toys and lingerie
- Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off sitewide
- ModiBodi — 20% off sitewide
- Kathmandu — 10% off all purchases
- Tropeaka — Up to 35% off sitewide
- Shaver Shop — Up to 75% off
The best Afterpay Day tech sales
OMEN Gaming Laptop 16-inch n0067AX, $1559 (usually $2599)
- HP — Save up to 40% on a range of HP laptops
- Casetify — Buy one get one 10% off, buy two get 20% off, MagSafe cases 15% off use code AFTERPAYDAY
- eBay — 15% off millions of items when you checkout with Afterpay using the code APAYDAY3
- Mobileciti –Up to 25% off including a sitewide, including brands such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Google, Bose, Sonos, Roborock and more.
- MyDeal – Reduced prices on Apple, Glasshouse, Google, ASICS and more. Customers can receive an extra $10 on purchases $75+ using code ‘AFTERPAY10’.
- Kogan — Thousands of deals on top brands
- Mwave — Up to 40% off with code AFTERPAYDAY
- Godfreys — Save on premium cleaning solutions
- The Good Guys — Spend $300, get $20 off when you use Afterpay at checkout
- Big W — Save on a range of homewares, appliances and tech
While we’re here, you can also save an additional 25% cash-back on top of the onsite sales through ShopBack. All you have to do is sign up and start browsing through the relevant partners. When you check out, the retailer will pay ShopBack a commission and Shopback will then return a chunk to you — as cash. Handy, right? You can get more information on Shopback here.
This post has been updated since its original publication.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in