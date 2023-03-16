92 of the Best Afterpay Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2023 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off today (Thursday, March 16) and will run until Sunday, March 19. That means you can snag a bargain on a colossal range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.

That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if and when their Afterpay Day sales start and end. There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best bargains, shall we?

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in August last year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store. This year is no different.

When is Afterpay Day 2023?

Afterpay Day 2023 started today, March 16 and will run until Sunday, March 19 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop the best deals and sales from around Australia.

The Best Afterpay Day Sales

The best Afterpay Day fashion sales

Ruffle Detail Linen Midi Dress, $135 (usually $180)

The best Afterpay Day beauty sales

Mermade Hair Blow Dry Brush, $87.20 (usually $109)

The best Afterpay Day homeware sales

KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer, $579 (usually $749)

The best Afterpay Day wellness sales

Womanizer Duo Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator, $247.46 (usually $329.95)

The best Afterpay Day tech sales

OMEN Gaming Laptop 16-inch n0067AX, $1559 (usually $2599)

While we’re here, you can also save an additional 25% cash-back on top of the onsite sales through ShopBack. All you have to do is sign up and start browsing through the relevant partners. When you check out, the retailer will pay ShopBack a commission and Shopback will then return a chunk to you — as cash. Handy, right? You can get more information on Shopback here.

