The Best Backyard Games for Adults, Because Kids Have Had Enough Fun

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While escaping into video games or playing a board game is an enjoyable way to spend your time, a vitamin D deficiency is sure to follow if you spend all your time inside. That’s why we think that getting some fresh air and having fun at the same time is best achieved through some backyard games with your family or housemates.

So unleash your competitive streak and get your blood pumping with these nine outdoor games for kids and adults that you can play in your backyard.

The best outdoor games for adults that you can play in your backyard

Throw Throw Burrito

If you’ve ever played the indoor version of this game, you’ll know it can get pretty violent. The adult version of this game is designed to be played outdoors, featuring jumbo playing and huge inflatable burritos that you can throw at each other.

Overall, it’s a fast-paced game that requires you to pick up and discard random cards in order to create a set of three that will earn you points. If you happen to collect three of the same type of “burrito card”, you’ll activate one of three events: burrito brawl, burrito duel or burrito war.

These events will give you the opportunity to hurl the closest burrito at your friends in the spirit of fun. But we imagine it’ll be much harder with giant inflatable ones.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.95) | Kogan ($54.95) | Yellow Octopus ($39.99)

Finska

Finska is a classic Scandinavian game. The crate even comes with a warning that it’s “dangerously addictive”. So if that doesn’t tell you how much you need this backyard game, then we don’t know what will.

The gist of the game is to throw the cylindrical-shaped log at the numbered pins and knock them over. Your goal is to score 50 points exactly, any more and you drop back down to 25 points. By knocking over one pin (which can have any number on it from one to 12), you add the number that was written on it to your score. However, let’s say you knock over three pins, then you receive three points. But if you miss three rounds in a row, you’re out of the game.

Where to buy: Amazon ($62.95) | Catch ($69.97) | eBay ($62.95)

Giant Jenga

Bigger is better when it comes to outdoor yard games and Jenga is no exception. This giant Jenga set can be stacked up to five feet tall, meaning a louder crash when the loser inevitably topples the whole tower.

Where to buy: Amazon ($206.66) | eBay ($159.99) | Myer ($167)

Stick and toss game

Do you remember these? They were my whole childhood. I spent so many weekends with friends at the beach or in our backyards playing catch with these.

Even as a fully functioning adult, this game is still loads of fun and quite the workout. As you can imagine, it’s a backyard game that’s suitable for all ages and it even takes care of those who suffer from a case of butter fingers.

Where to buy: Amazon ($15.69) | eBay ($25.33)

Bocce

Bocce, lawn bowls — same thing, right? Well, not quite. Bocce is played on thick grass, dirt or sand, with the aim of throwing your bocce ball into the air in order to get it as close to the pallino (the marker) as possible.

This premium set features eight varnished hardwood balls, which are both lightweight and good for beginners.

Where to buy: Amazon ($118.87)

Giant Pass The Pigs

The giant outdoor games continue. If you’re a fan of the tabletop game Pass The Pigs, then you definitely need to take this huge, inflatable version with you outside. All of the same rules apply, but in case you don’t know them, allow us to explain.

By tossing the two (in this case, inflatable) pigs in the air, observe how they land and what position they fall into. Was it a Snouter, a Double Trotter, or was it just The Slider? While that may all sound like pig latin to you, they’re actually the names of a position that will determine how many points you receive for your throw. The winner is the first person to score 100 points.

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.95) | eBay ($32.95) | Woolworths ($33.15)

Disc golf

Golf with flying discs. Who would’ve thought?

This backyard game is mighty similar to normal golf, except you try to land your flying disc inside the metal basket. Disc golf is much harder than it looks and it was made a professional sport back in the 1970s due to the amount of skill it takes to perfect. It’s known for being highly competitive and it’ll make you sweat a lot more than mini golf ever would. Just try not to whack your competition in the head with your throw.

Where to buy: Amazon ($33.71)

Kubb

Similar to Finska, Kubb is another Scandinavian game that is steeped in Nordic tradition. To play, simply split into two teams and toss the wooden batons (called kastpinnar) at the other team’s army of kubbs before toppling their king to win.

Where to buy: Amazon ($61.31) | Catch ($74.95)

Croquet

This lawn game is as classic as its appearance in Disney’s Alice in Wonderland. However, this colourful six-player croquet set by GoSports doesn’t use flamingoes as mallets nor hedgehogs as balls.

Compared to some of the other activities, croquet is relatively laidback and can be played with a glass in hand. Or it’s a good time-waster on a hot day when you want to be out in the sun, but you don’t want to get hot and sweaty.

Where to buy: Amazon ($70.37)