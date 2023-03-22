ALDI’s Entertainment Special Buys Will Transform Your Home Into a Cinema

If you are in the market for a new home cinema set-up, ALDI may have just what you need. ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys range includes a bunch of affordable home electronics, including a massive TV.

ALDI’s Big Entertainment Special Buys range will arrive on Saturday, April 1, just in time for the Easter long weekend.

ALDI’s sale encompasses a range of home electronics, with everything from TVs to soundbars, that will transform your home into a bonafide screening room.

The star of the show is the 75-inch 4K UHD television which will cost you under $1,000. The TV features 4K resolution and is powered by Tizen, which is featured on a lot of Samsung TVs and gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Stan, Disney+ and YouTube.

ALDI’s Big Entertainment Special Buys

To help you prepare for your shopping spree, we’ve rounded up all the items in ALDI’s upcoming entertainment sale. Here’s what’s on offer:

Bauhn 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV powered by Tizen – $999

2.1 Channel Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer – $129

Portable Party Speaker – $199

5-Outlet Powerboard with Built-in Tablet Holder – $29.99

ActivEnergy Batteries Big Box 50pk – $14.99

On the flip side, if you’re more of an outdoor person than an indoor moviegoer, ALDI’s Special Buys on the 1st also includes a range of items for your garden, including:

Pressure Washer 2000W – $129

Single Tumbling Composter – 49.99

Vegetable Garden Bed with Base (Grey or Charcoal) – $29.99

Mini Drop-Over Greenhouse – $19.99

Whiskey Barrel Planter – $24.99

Check out the full range here.

I don’t know about you, but I’m regretting forking out so much money on my current TV right now.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and in demand so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

This article has been updated since its original publication.