Ask LH: What Is El Niño and How Will It Impact Australia?

If you’ve been praying for the horrible old girl La Niña to leave our shores, you’re in luck because she is slowly leaving our grips. However, don’t celebrate for too long because an El Niño event might be on its way this year. But what does that actually mean?

Basically, if you thought La Niña was an evil weather system, consider El Niño to be its angrier, hot-headed twin.

According to Rob Sharpe, Sky News’ meteorologist, the likelihood of Australia experiencing an El Niño event is highly likely, considering of nine of the past La Niña events, seven have been followed by its evil twin. Sharpe also shared that data, and history, is indicating that we will probably experience the impacts of the weather event.

But just what does El Niño mean and what can Australia expect? We find out in this week’s Ask Lifehacker.

What is El Niño?

As we all know very well by this point, La Niña conditions usually result in higher than average rainfall over Australia.

So, if El Niño is the opposite of that, we can expect very, very hot and dry conditions. Great.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), an El Niño occurs when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean start to become much warmer than average. This then causes a shift in the atmospheric circulation and can see equatorial trade winds reverse or weaken.

What does it mean for Australia?

So, what does all of that mean for Australia?

Well, typically it means reduced rainfall, warmer temperatures, shifts in temperature extremes, increased frost risk, reduced tropical cyclones, decreased alpine snow depths and increased fire danger in southeast Australia.

In fact, according to the BoM, nine of the ten driest winter-spring periods for eastern Australia occurred during El Niño years.

Obviously, reduced rainfall usually means droughts. This weather event has been associated with severe droughts in Australia in 1982, 1994, 2002, 2006 and 2015.

In addition to reduced rainfall, El Niño systems tend to bring warmer-than-average temperatures during the second half of the year. Global warming is also amplifying the temperature increases during El Niño years.

Don’t we just love jumping from extreme rainfall to extreme heat? Totally normal!

With less rain and increased temperatures, we can also see a heightened risk of bushfires.

The BoM says that the frequency of high fire danger ratings and the risk of a significant fire danger season in southeast Australia are much higher because of the weather event. The Ash Wednesday fires (1983) and the 2002/03 and 2006/07 fire seasons all occurred after El Niño years.

It’s hard to forget the Black Summer fires of 2019/20. Those catastrophic conditions occurred without an El Niño weather system in place, so it’s scary to think what bushfires might occur as a result of the weather event.

The fact that 2022 was the sixth hottest year on record during a La Niña event is wild. It means that if we do in fact experience El Niño, it might just be the hottest year on record, globally.

If you've got a burning question that you need answering, send them to us, and we will answer it! Your question could be featured on the next Ask Lifehacker.